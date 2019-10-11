BWW Review: Mumbai based CINESTAAN'S 'THE TORCH' ON GRAMMY WINNER AMERICAN BLUES MUSICIAN, BUDDY GUY To Premiere At Chicago International Film Festival

The films that make the maximum impact are the ones that tell stories of hope, of those who rise from the scratch and reach for the stars.

The story of Buddy Guy, the extraordinary musician is one such story and is all set to Premiere at 55th Chicago International Film Festival 2019. Entitled The Torch, the film is a Cinestaan Film Company's co-production with IFC Films. 'The Torch' is the debut documentary film by Emmy-award winning filmmaker Jim Farrell and is based on eight-time Grammy winner Buddy Guy will have its World Premiere at prestigious 55th Chicago International Film Festival 2019 as its Closing film. The 55th Chicago International film festival will run from October 16-27, 2019.

The Indian connection to the film is that it is produced by Anand Mahindra, Rohit Khattar, Jim Farrell and Amy Briamonte, The Torch is a 50-50 co-production between Cinestaan Film Company and IFC. Mahindra Blues Festival is co-presenting the film. Buddy Guy has a deep connection with Mahindra Blues Festival as he opened the festival in 2011 and has returned to the festival frequently over the years, once even along with Quinn Sullivan. The festival holds the Mahindra Blues Festival Weekend twice a year at Buddy Guy's Legends right here in Chicago. Taj Mahal, Keb Mo, Joss Stone, Ana Popovic, Shemekia Copeland, Jimmie Vaughan, John Lee Hooker Jr., Walter Trout, Robert Randolf, The Tedeschi Trucks Band are just some of the Blues giants who have performed at the festival in Mumbai.

The film is not only a testament to Buddy Guy's legendary talent and his rise to fame from humble beginnings, but also his quest to not let the blues die by handing on The Torch, to his protégé Quinn Sullivan who first appeared on stage with him at age six. This stirring documentary, amplified by electrifying musical performances, charts the guidance Guy himself received from the likes of Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf while observing the Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee passing his wisdom to the next generation.

Says Producer, Anand Mahindra, "The Torch was one of the very first films commissioned by Cinestaan Film Company and as such carries a special place in my heart. It is particularly special because we made the decision to back this film after seeing Buddy introduce and perform with Quinn live at the Mahindra Blues Festival in Mumbai. I am so grateful to Jim Farrell, Amy Briamonte and the teams at Cinestaan and IFC who have worked tirelessly to create this wonderful testament to an Icon and his legacy."





