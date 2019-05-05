BWW Review: DEKH BEHEN Shows The Dark Secrets Behind A Big Delhi Wedding

It is the age of woman power and everything with an all-female cast or crew must be celebrated. But this is not the only reason you should catch the upcoming showing of Dekh Behen -- a hilarious, eye-opening take on womanhood.

Directed by Prerna Chawla & Shikha Talsania and written by Dilshad Edibam Khurana & Tahira Nath Krishnan, Dekh Behen, is a play that is set in the backdrop of a big, fat wedding in Delhi. As the weddings in India amongst the upper echelons of society have become often a vulgar display of wealth and ostentation, there are also many layers to this wedding brouhaha ranging from nosey relatives to people who are sweet to you on the face but do not spare any thought before back biting about you. The play in an amusing way brings to forth this reality. The all-women cast is also an added draw as it brings accurately the emotions and what being a woman means. The play follows five bridesmaids just a few hours before they are to perform at a big, Punjabi wedding. They talk, they gossip, they bitch and they drink and funnily it emerges that none of them likes the bride. But ironically they are also there to shoulder each other.

The beauty of the play is that it may be shot as if in one bedroom but the monotonous scenery does not in anyway gets into the flow of the play. the viewer remains engaged and entertained. As you move along the play, you will find an eerie sisterhood forming with the girls on the stage as there are emotions each one of us would relate to. There is a certain candor to the play that you would admire. Do catch it in its next showing.

Written by Dilshad Edibam Khurana & Tahira Nath Krishnan

Directed by Prerna Chawla & Shikha Talsania

Cast: Ahlam Khan Karachiwala, Astha Arora, Dilshad Edibam Khurana, Tahira Nath Krishnan, Zayn Khan & others

English/Hindi Play (70 mins)

Experimental Theatre

Saturday, 11th May - 7.30 pm

At NCPA Mumbai



Age group 18+

Tickets:

Rs.540 & Rs.450/- (Members)

Rs.600 & Rs.500/- (Public)

Plus GST





