BWW Previews: CATCH DARSHEEL SAFARY Of Tare Zameen Par Fame In Two Adorable Losers

Remember that dreamy little boy in Aamir Khan starrer Tare Zameen Par? Yes, the boy with a toothy smile who won the hearts of the nation has grown and how. Darsheel Safary is now owning up the stage in the hit theatre play Two Adorable Losers.

The play from the house of Out of the Box Productions, India's youngest theatre company has been gaining wide accolades across the globe. The play has already completed 90 successful shows and is all set to showcased this Sunday in Mumbai.

The English comedy stars Darsheel Safary and Abhishek Pattnaik who is also the writer of the play. The stage play is directed by Murtaza Kutianawala.

The play follows the story of a professor from the rural state of Odisha in India. The hilarious part remains that the professor has an extremely weak English diction. A psychology student who is in turn weak in statistics gives him company. The duo together suffer from an inferiority complex -- an emotion many Indians would relate to. English is not just the official language in India but is also considered a mark of social status in India. The play hilariously brings along this point in front of the audience.

As the story progresses, the duo see their relationship too evolving. They first relate to each other as a student and teacher, then as a father and son, to two friends and then to two business partners. The play has been staged across theaters in India in cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Nabha, Shimla, Nainital, Ranikhet, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Kochi, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Gwalior, Ajmer and Jodhpur. It has also had an international audience and has been appreciated by the Ambassador of India in Oman. The stage show has also been shown in desert country of Kuwait. According to the organizers the unique quality of the play is that it surpasses the audiences genre. It has done exceedingly well in tier 2 Indian cities too that traditionally do not enjoy a theater audience, much less for an English play. Two Adorable Losers has been staged in Ajmer, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Ranikhet and Patna.

Sunday, 14 April, 6.30 pm

St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra (W)

Tickets on bookmyshow.com





