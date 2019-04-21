BWW Previews: ANUPAM KHER'S AUTOBIOGRAPHY Now On Stage

There is no inspiration better than a much loved and revered man talking to aspiring audiences about his life and times and also how he beat the odds and became successful despite ordinary beginnings. Well, that is Anupam Kher for you. Undoubtedly, one of the most versatile actors ever seen on Hindi cinema.

And now, Kher has chosen the medium of stage to come share his journey with the audiences and talk about everything that made or broke him. A play titled, Kuch Bhi Sakta Hain, puts the spotlight on Kher and he talks to audiences in an endearing tone about how he made it. the emotional journey of the actor is being promoted as a tagline -- He will do anything to succeed, even fall. The powerful message in itself is a big draw to the play and everyone who wants to reach his dreams must come and listen to this powerful orator. Anupam Kher talks about his life and times, love life and constant struggles to make it big in Indian cinema.

With over 500 films to his credit, when Kher talks about the journey, people are bound to listen -- spell bound. And that is effect the earlier outings of the stage show have had on the live audiences.

Written by Ashok Patole and directed by Feroze Abbas Khan, the play comes with a promise of being an engaging one hour long monologue interspersed with life lessons you will remember for a long time. The candid play actually is about a man, who according to Kher should have not been able to make it. And it is an honest story of how he beat the odds and made it. But it is not just an emotional pep talk, it also gives you a glimpse into the pains and tribulations of the actors life, sometimes failures that struck him at the peak of his career.

Those who have followed Kher's career graph will be immersed to know that the actor failed the Gandhi audition, he talks about his life altering role in Sarransh and also about his romantic life.

This summer, do bring your dreams, aspirations and hopes and book yourself for this show. it is impressive and honest.

Where and When

May 3 onwards

Tata Theatre: NCPA

Nariman Point, NCPA Marg, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021, India





