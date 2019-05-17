BWW Interview: Actor director MAKARAND DESHPANDE on theater scene in India and his next project Sadak 2

Actor, writer, director Makarand Deshpande's work spans at least five Indian languages. An accomplished actor he has not only acted in many films his contribution to Indian theatre scene is immense. Having directed over 50 short plays. He started the Ansh Theatre Group along with another seasoned actor Kay Kay Menon. His newest play Pitaji Please, which he has written and directed is out on theaters.

He took out some time between his newest theatre showcase to talk to BWW on the current theatre scene in India and his upcoming work.

1. How would you describe the current theatre scene in India

The current theatre scene is about Big Musicals, Television stars, Comedies, alternate spaces and less of Plays!!

2. Why do you think that despite a booming entertainment culture, stage shows have limited appeal in the country

In our country theatre is expensive for the theatre groups, media rates, theatre hire is too unreasonable and we don't have sufficient theaters too.



3. Let's talk about Pitaji Please. What was the inspiration

Pitaji please is inspired from the constant feeling of fear, under the disguise of nationalism there is a religion divide and it's difficult for a young boy to comprehend the hatred, it's his father's responsibility to make his son feel comfortable and set him free of this hatred.

4. Tell us about your future projects?

My future film projects are Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Raju's Lisa in 3D, ALTBalaji's big web series VERDICT and many south Indian films.

5. What has been your most memorable work till date and why?

My most memorable work in theatre is been Sir Sir Sarla.

In films Satya, Dagadi Chawl, Dandupalyam (Kannada).





