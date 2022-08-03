Akshara Theatre presents TIME FOR SHAKESPEARE on August 5 at 7pm.

British actor-poet-writer P. N. Singer weaves a Shakespearean poetry performance with narrative, reflections and riddles. He takes us on a voyage through time, and to a fresh encounter with Shakespeare, the man and the poet. We meet a man in love with another man - a man tortured by time - trapped in his own time - juggling hope and despair - playing with words, and with us.

We re-live 20 of the most powerful, intimate, troubling poems ever written. We take apart the man and the poems ... and try to put them back together again; encountering Shakespeare as we never saw him before. An intense, devastating, joyful performance. Supported by Centre for Creative Expressions, India.

P. N. Singer has performed poetry, comedy and drama the world over, including in London, Edinburgh, Italy, Berlin and New Delhi. He is writer-performer of Men On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown and The Secret Of My Failure. He recently appeared as Basil Cox in BBC's A Suitable Boy directed by Mira Nair.

Tickets: Rs. 350 & Rs. 500 on bookmyshow.com. Akshara Theatre, 11-B Baba Kharak Singh Marg (next to RML Hospital), New Delhi. Tel: 9910272540.