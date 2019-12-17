Akshara Theatre and CocoX Present THE DELHI CHRISTMAS AFFAIR 2019

Akshara Theatre's DELHI CHRISTMAS AFFAIR is back for the third year! A day of fabulous family fun in Akshara's lovely indoor and outdoor auditoria and lawns, with hilarious standup comedy, plays for adults and children, music performances, games, stories, carol-singing, wonderful food, amazing desserts and snacks, art, crafts and lots of adorable puppies!

PUPPY LOVE

A puppy Adoption Drive by Paws for a Cause NCR

STAND UP COMEDY

Papa CJ goes NAKED with his new book, Stand-Up Comedy Performances by Papa CJ, Vasu Primlani, Sumit Anand, Kishore Dayani and many more.

MUSIC

Among the musical acts, Bollyjazz with Nik & Nat brings you Bollywood classics fused with jazz compositions, The arrangements around the melodies are popular Jazz rhythms such as Samba, Bossa Nova, Swing, Funk etc. that allows musicians to improvise and provide their own expression to a familiar tune. Performed by Nikhil Mawkin on Voice & Guitars, Nathalie Ramirez on Flute, Harshit Misra on Bass, Shantanu Sudarshan on Drums and Ananddev Bannerjee as the Sound Engineer.

The musical selection includes a gig by Congolese-Nigerian Band, Black Gang Music singing and playing to Makosa, Zook, Rnb, Jazz, Folk, Pop, etc. as well its own compositions, & Nisa Shetty, Akshara's own singing star of 'Beauty and The Beast', 'The Stage' & 'Nexa Music' fame.

THEATRE

This package of three special, wonderful plays for the whole family includes Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, adapted for the stage by Gopal Sharman and Jalabala Vaidya with original music composed and sung by Gopal Sharman, performed in English by the Diksha Kids Repertory.

The Nutcracker, the 19th century ballet with music composed by Tchaikovsky, is presented as a play in Hindi for children performed by the young actors of Storee Ki Boree.

The third play, for grown-ups this time, is His Wife a Christmas ghost story adapted and directed by Jalabala Vaidya and performed by the Akshara Theatre Repertory and Students.

Tkts: Rs. 300 @ bookmyshow.com, paytm.com, Insider.in & Akshara.





