Akshara Theatre Presents Tagore's THE CABULIWALA

Article Pixel Nov. 5, 2019  

Akshara Theatre Presents Tagore's THE CABULIWALA

A classic children's story, Rabindranath Tagore's The Cabuliwala has been adapted for the stage as a touching play about the friendship between little Mini, the 5-year old Bengali girl and Rahman, the 'kabuliwalla' from Afghanistan. This tender, charming story encompasses love, friendship, humour, smiles, tears, music and dance. It will pull at the heartstrings of people of all ages.

Adapted for the stage by Gopal Sharman. Directed by Jalabala Vaidya.

Performed by Jalabala Vaidya, R.S. Raghu, Ananya Anil, Dhruv Shetty, Lubhanshi Jain and Akhara Repertory actors.

Tkts: Adults: Rs. 250 Children 12 & under: Rs. 150

Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg (next to RML Hospital) New Delhi 110001. Tel: 01123361075.



Related Articles View More India Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Beef & Boards Announces A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL
  • Spend A Sunday With Great Aunt Juddie At Indiana History Center
  • Final Week To Submit Nominations For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Disney's ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. Comes to Beef & Boards