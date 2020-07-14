Adiyogi Shiva: A Journey in Cosmic Indigo The Largest Painting Ever by Sangeeta Gupta

nspired by the natural indigo technique of Sagner - Bagru, Sangeeta Gupta, an acclaimed artist, poet and film maker, and recently retired as chief commissioner of Income Tax, felt responsible to give voice to a handicraft methodology as unique as this one and endeavored into taking it to another level. In a period of 8 days and 9 nights the artist breezed her way through her passion and devotion overcoming challenges to give birth to a record breaking masterpiece - Adiyogi Shiva: A journey in Cosmic Indigo - the largest painting ever made by an artist.

Through her revolutionary rendition of the art, Sangeeta has depicted the different aspects of Shiv-Shakti. Under the esteemed guidance of renowned Jaipur artist Ashok Atrey and Natural Dye expert Brij Udaywal, Sangeeta showcases Lord Shiva through the elements that contain him in every atom of their existence - the damru, the trishul, his third eye, the ardhnarishwar roop and the various tandavs, have been depicted in their abstract and symbolic forms throughout 85 pieces of the humble khaddar fabric joined together to make this huge masterpiece that measures a massive 200 meters in length and stretching 3 meters wide. Bathed in indigo - the colour of Lord Shiva - the painting is a delight and has already won many accolades while to paves its way for the Guinness Book of World Records.

Enthralled and encouraged with the response to her painting, Sangeeta says, "I have never felt so satisfied despite showcasing my works in the Indian terrain as well as internationally as much as I feel now. The idea to raise every person attached with this intricate yet so delightfully exuberant craftsmanship gives me all the more energy to work hard for a cause so close to my heart. It will be quite a revolution to bring indigo cultivation, a native practice to India on a podium where it is looked upon as something worthwhile. The chain reaction will be a beneficial one right from the level of the vulnerable farmer to the modest dyers in the rural India and the craftsmen, encouraging everyone while uplifting the positioning of indigo in the global eyes."

Indeed, a viable commercial venture that envisions the upliftment of our unsung heroes, the farmer, and the craftsmen is the need of the hour and it must be treated as priority. With hearts and minds that beat for the ones at ground level, India for sure is a rich country and a proud one too. It was an Indian, Sandeep Sinha from Pune who made it to The Guinness Book of World Records for creating an artwork measuring 525.06 feet, knock on wood for it should be an Indian, none other than Sangeeta Gupta this time too!

About Sangeeta Gupta: A highly admired artist for her works, Sangeeta Gupta is also a very seasoned poet and film maker. She recently retired as chief commissioner of Income Tax and has also worked as Advisor (finance & administration) at Lalit Kala Akademi, National Akademi of visual arts.



Despite taking up a tedious task of formulating Tax Laws, Sangeeta has nurtured her passion for art, literature and creative fields. Hailing from a family that was anchored to rich literature and music, Sangeeta began writing poems at a very young age, mostly inspired by Bengali literature especially Rabindranath Tagore.

Her poems have led her into participating at the prestigious Jaipur Literature Festival several times. They have also been read at World Hindi Conference 2012 and World Congress of Poets 2019.

Recently her poems were published in the anthology of 39th World Congress of poets, SETU a bilingual journal, Pittsburgh, USA and in Destine Literare, North America. Her poems are a regular sight in Literary Vibes, Bhubhneshwar.

Poems by Sangeeta Gupta were adjudged as highly commended poems for both October and November 2019 by Destiny Poets International Community of Poets (ICOP), Wakefield, UK. She has also been adjudged as one of the Commended critics for December 2019, by Destiny Poets International Community of Poets (ICOP), Wakefield, UK.

Sangeeta has a collection of 20 published books to her credit including twelve anthologies of poems in Hindi and three in English, out of which nine are translated in German, Greek, Mandarin, English, Bangla, Dogri and Urdu. She is a writer of short stories as well.

A multifaceted talented being, Sangeeta Gupta has showcased her works in India and even overseas including Munich, London, Berlin and Lahore. Mostly an abstract painter, she has participated in over 150 group art shows and has 35 solo exhibitions of paintings to her credit. Her shows are well acclaimed throughout India. Her 26th solo was inaugurated by the late President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in August 2013. The show was dedicated to Uttarakhand and the funds raised were used to create a Fine Art Education grant for the students of the state.

For her contribution in various fields of art, Sangeeta has been awarded innumerable times, her awards include the esteemed Hind Prabha Award, Poet of the Year Award and even the Women Achievers' Award from the Indian Council for UN Relations.

She has directed, scripted and shot seven documentary films which have found the honour of being placed in the collection of Library of Congress, US. She runs an NGO - Prithvi that works to encourage art and culture.

Through her solo show Song of the Cosmos (2017), Sangeeta has brushed her biography on canvas.

