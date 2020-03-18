artFACTORY Postpones LEGALLY BLONDE

artFACTORY has postponed its production of Legally Blonde.

Read the statement below:

To artFACTORY patrons and the Houston community, a??

In light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 crisis, and in heeding the guidelines and recommendations of our public health officials and government, we will be postponing all performances of LEGALLY BLONDE and temporarily closing the artFACTORY doors until further notice. a??

We look forward to continuing the season with LEGALLY BLONDE once our programming has resumed. Current ticket holders will be contacted soon. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this unprecedented challenge and focus our energy on the remainder of the 2020 season and the future of our company. a??

As one of the most vulnerable industries, the arts sector is poised to receive one of the worst hits from this crisis. To minimize the impact, artFACTORY is committed to helping our artists during this very challenging hour. All actors and crew members will be compensated for the work and time they have already dedicated to our production of LEGALLY BLONDE. a??

Supporting artists and arts organizations during this period of uncertainty is more important now than ever. artFACTORY is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and can only exist with the generous support of our community. If you have the resources, we hope you'll consider a financial contribution. We are grateful to everyone for working with us to help alleviate the burden this places on our theatre, our artists and staff. a??

Our hearts and minds are with the individuals and families affected at this time, and with all arts organizations, industries, and small businesses who are suffering losses. We are dedicated to our mission and hope to be able to reopen our doors soon, so that we may continue providing Houston theatre-goers a full artistic experience that binds spectators to their humanity, allowing art to unite our community.a??

Please continue to check our Facebook and website for more information and updates.a??

Sincerely,

The artFACTORY Team





