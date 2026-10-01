Young Texas Artists to Present CLASSIC CABARET at Dosey Doe

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Young Texas Artists will present Classic Cabaret, beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, October 18, and taking place at Dosey Doe. It will be an evening of prize-winning musical talent, beloved classical songs - with a few country tunes mixed in for good measure - and a delicious meal featuring Southern and supper club favorites.

Kelli Estes, co-founder and executive director of Lone Star Lyric, will be the cabaret's mistress of ceremonies. Houston-based Lone Star Lyric is a nonprofit opera and lyric theater.

Back by popular demand will be soprano Brennan Blankenship, a two-time gold medalist in YTA's Voice Division and special musical guest at the 2026 YTA Finalists' Concert and Awards program. In addition to performing leading roles in operas around the country, Blankenship is the executive director and co-founder of the Houston-based opera company HOPERA. The nonprofit empowers local artists and produces operas in casual settings like craft breweries. Blankenship's performance at Classic Cabaret will include classic country and opera selections.

Also returning is renowned pianist Petronel Malan, a former YTA gold medalist. Malan, a recitalist, orchestral soloist and chamber musician, is a multiple Grammy nominee and gold medalist of several international piano competitions. Born in South Africa, she was named among the '10 Most Inspirational Women in South Africa' and has received national honors for her live performances. Malan dazzled guests at YTA's 2025 Classic Cabaret.

In addition to Blankenship and Malan, the Classic Cabaret entertainment lineup will include cellist Cirdan Vonnahme, YTA's 2026 gold medalist in the Strings Division and Grand Prize winner. Vonnahme is also the 2026 first prize winner in the San Antonio Tuesday Musical Club Young Artist Competition. Earlier this year, he performed with the prestigious Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra and was a Tanglewood Music Center Fellow. Vonnahme, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Music in Cello Performance at the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University, substitutes with Houston Grand Opera.

Classic Cabaret proceeds will help YTA secure valued performance prizes and meet advance expenses for the 2026-27 competition and other 42nd season programming.

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