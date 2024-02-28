Young Texas Artists to Present BACH, BEETHOVEN & BARBECUE Gala in March

Young Texas Artists (YTA), known for its internationally respected classical music competition for emerging musicians, will embrace its Lone Star heritage with a big, dazzling party that celebrates all things Texas. Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue is set for Saturday, March 9.

The "jeans to jewels" gala will begin with a 5 p.m. reception in YTA's Grand Pavilion, directly in front of Crighton Theatre at 234 N. Main St. in the Downtown Conroe Cultural District. The celebration will continue with a barbecue dinner with all the trimmings, classic country music by Bill Mock and His 105 Band and a live auction led by Lady Lyn Howard. The gala master of ceremonies will be Craig Stephan.

The "Bach and Beethoven" elements of the evening come a little later, at 7:30 p.m. that evening, during the Young Texas Artists Music Competition Finalists' Concert & Awards. Gala attendees can walk to Crighton Theatre, just across the sidewalk, to enjoy it.

"Our gala is an opportunity to experience some of the best facets of the Texas arts scene, from its unique culture and country music roots to the state's next generation of classical musicians, gifted artists who are just launching their professional careers," YTA President/CEO Susie Moore Pokorski said. "And by attending Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue, guests make it possible for YTA to continue our mission of supporting emerging classical musicians, both through our competition and the YTA Career Development Program."

YTA's celebration goes well into the night. After the concert, guests are invited to return to the Grand Pavilion for an after-party sponsored by the Conroe Service League. That portion of the night includes Champagne toasts to the competition finalists, desserts, dancing, and the Lone Star Bar with wine and longneck beers.

Also this year, YTA is recognizing Conroe native Joyce Musselman as its 2024 Honorary Gala Chair and recipient of the YTA Inspiring Excellence Award.

"Joyce has been a steadfast YTA supporter since YTA got its start in 1983," Pokorski said. "She has been there to encourage and inspire us, and other area arts organizations, through sunshine and shadow. Joyce truly is beloved in our community. She is a role model of timeless refinement, elegance, and enduring quality, just like the classical music she loves."

Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue features complimentary valet parking.

Currently, the gala is nearly sold out. To make reservations, visit the button below. For more information, call 936-756-7017.