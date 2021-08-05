WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE: THE MUSICAL to be Presented by The Art Park Players

Bursting through the door with infectious songs and non-stop laughter comes WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE, the outrageously funny new musical winning audiences over with a bang! After raising families and building careers, three best friends have reunited for the first time since college to take their chance at winning American Starmaker, the hit television singing competition auditioning today! But turned away for being of a certain age, they do the only logical thing to capture the attention of the show's brutally honest British judge: take karaoke night at the bar next door hostage! Hilarity ensues as a madcap cast of characters proves that sometimes all you have to do to be heard is just grab the mic.

Join The Art Park Players for this brand-new musical by Jeremy Desmon and Jeff Thomson (Pump Up the Volume) workshopped on our stage for the first time in Deer Park, TEXAS!

Under the direction of David Eck, WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE features the talents of Jana Ellsworth (Phantom of the Opera World Tour), Christina Wells (Americas Got Talent), Jennifer Young, and Brandon Tanner.

Women of a Certain Age: The Musical is performed by special arrangement by Diamond Quimby LLC, and is presented by The City of Deer Park Parks and Recreation Department and the Art Park Players.

This bonus show is not part of the regular season! Tickets are $20 for this limited event and can be obtained by calling the Box Office at (281) 794-2448.