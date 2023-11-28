Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to Granbury Theatre Company This Holiday Season

Performances run on December 1-23, 2023, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY at MAIN STREET THEATER Photo 2 Review: GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY at MAIN STREET THEATER
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 3 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates
Review: THE TURN OF THE SCREW messes with the truth at CATASTROPHIC THEATRE Photo 4 Review: THE TURN OF THE SCREW messes with the truth at CATASTROPHIC THEATRE

WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to Granbury Theatre Company This Holiday Season

Granbury Theatre Company will conclude its Broadway on the Brazos season with the beloved holiday musical “White Christmas” on December 1-23, 2023, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Concord Theatricals, “Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander.”  The musical is based on the 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.

Thomas Powderly and Jake Hamilton lead the cast as Bob and Phil opposite Jennifer Nickell and Makenna Clark as Betty and Judy Haynes.  Others in the cast are Miranda Barrus, Kendrick Booth, Gavin Clark, Carson J. Clay, Kylie Cummins, Maudie G. Davis, Kim Harris, Hannah Horton, Cora Lewis, Bailee Love, Renee Maynard, Elizabeth Miller, Jacob Myers, Dan Powderly, Addie Ratcliffe, Jackson Scheer and Xander Wooten.

The musical is under the direction of Jarrett Self assisted by Natalie Guess.  Music direction is by Ashley Green, and choreography is led by Nolan Moralez and Lena Moralez.  Designers for the production are:  Devon Kleine, set; Colton Lively, hair and makeup; Eme Looney, costumes; Bentleigh Nesbit, props; Joseph Pilgrim, sound; Whitney Shearon, lights. Bentleigh Nesbit is the stage manager assisted by Rodney Hudson.

Regular performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays as well as 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Extra evening performances are scheduled for Dec. 19-20, and an extra matinee is set for Friday, Dec. 22.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online atClick Here.  Tickets are $35 for the floor and $30 for the balcony. Discounts are available for seniors aged 65 and older, active duty military service members, veterans, children, and students. Online and box office processing fees apply.  


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Cone Man Running Productions to Present World Premiere Play SURVIVING THE NIGHT Photo
Cone Man Running Productions to Present World Premiere Play SURVIVING THE NIGHT

'Surviving the Night' is a thrilling world premiere play by Cone Man Running Productions, exploring the horror genre. Follow Ben's nerve-wracking encounter with his girlfriend's parents, promising chills and suspense.

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; THE OLDEST BOY Leads Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; THE OLDEST BOY Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Interview: SANDRA BERNHARD Coming to STAND WITH TEXAS at HEIGHTS THEATER on December 4th - Photo
Interview: SANDRA BERNHARD Coming to STAND WITH TEXAS at HEIGHTS THEATER on December 4th - ONE NIGHT ONLY!

There are two local musical artists who will perform, and then there'll be the drag performer Blackberri in Houston. Then I'll do my set, and support Noise for Now. In Houston, it's the Heights Theater to buy tickets. We want people to come, enjoy a great uplifting insight into what is happening with education in Houston and how people can get involved and be hands-on in changing the narrative and really stopping things from descending into the point of no return. I think that's the most important thing.

4
Review: MJ - Yet Another Bio-Jukebox Musical, but A Dazzling Performance Nonetheless Photo
Review: MJ - Yet Another Bio-Jukebox Musical, but A Dazzling Performance Nonetheless

'MJ' was a slick production with an extremely talented cast who executed some elite singing and dancing, and I know that the show is a crowd-favorite currently with numerous Tony Awards under its belt. Still, it did not strike me as significantly better or even different than any of the other bio-jukebox musicals that have been coming out.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
Hansel and Gretel in Houston Hansel and Gretel
Opera in the Heights (12/01-12/09)Tracker
To Kill a Mockingbird in Houston To Kill a Mockingbird
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (1/16-1/17)
Houston Symphony presents Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Houston Houston Symphony presents Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jones Hall (12/09-12/10)
The Gator Conspiracy in Houston The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)VIDEOS
Houston Symphony presents Very Merry Pops in Houston Houston Symphony presents Very Merry Pops
Jones Hall (12/20-12/23)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Houston On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Temple Theatre (1/10-1/10)
Funny Girl in Houston Funny Girl
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (8/20-8/25)
Houston Symphony presents Holly Jolly Holiday in Houston Houston Symphony presents Holly Jolly Holiday
Jones Hall (12/23-12/23)
The Turn of the Screw in Houston The Turn of the Screw
The Catastrophic Theatre (11/17-12/09)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Houston Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You