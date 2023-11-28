WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to Granbury Theatre Company This Holiday Season

Granbury Theatre Company will conclude its Broadway on the Brazos season with the beloved holiday musical “White Christmas” on December 1-23, 2023, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Concord Theatricals, “Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander.” The musical is based on the 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.

Thomas Powderly and Jake Hamilton lead the cast as Bob and Phil opposite Jennifer Nickell and Makenna Clark as Betty and Judy Haynes. Others in the cast are Miranda Barrus, Kendrick Booth, Gavin Clark, Carson J. Clay, Kylie Cummins, Maudie G. Davis, Kim Harris, Hannah Horton, Cora Lewis, Bailee Love, Renee Maynard, Elizabeth Miller, Jacob Myers, Dan Powderly, Addie Ratcliffe, Jackson Scheer and Xander Wooten.

The musical is under the direction of Jarrett Self assisted by Natalie Guess. Music direction is by Ashley Green, and choreography is led by Nolan Moralez and Lena Moralez. Designers for the production are: Devon Kleine, set; Colton Lively, hair and makeup; Eme Looney, costumes; Bentleigh Nesbit, props; Joseph Pilgrim, sound; Whitney Shearon, lights. Bentleigh Nesbit is the stage manager assisted by Rodney Hudson.

Regular performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays as well as 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Extra evening performances are scheduled for Dec. 19-20, and an extra matinee is set for Friday, Dec. 22.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online atClick Here. Tickets are $35 for the floor and $30 for the balcony. Discounts are available for seniors aged 65 and older, active duty military service members, veterans, children, and students. Online and box office processing fees apply.