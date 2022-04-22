Vincent Victoria Presents Producing Rare Zora Neale Hurston Plays



Award winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will be mounting for the first time in Houston, during Mother's Day Weekend, two rarely produced plays by Harlem Renaissance playwright, author, and anthropologist, Zora Neale Hurston. The two one act plays, "Color Struck", and "Meet the Mamma", were written in the mid 1920's but have seldom been seen onstage and were thought to have been lost until the 1990's.

"Color Struck" is a tragicomedy that deals with a young African American mother who believes her lover does not really love her and is only interested in light skinned black women. "Meet the Mamma" is a hilarious farce that centers around the love/ hate relationship between a husband and his mother-in-law.

Says Producer/Director Vincent Victoria, both plays should be a welcome treat to Houston audiences and even though their plotlines could not be further apart in tone and outcome, they both have mothers as a central figure in the story.

Featured in both plays are company veterans Terrie Donald, Jefferey Womack, Wykesha King, Damonica Renee, Todd Greenfield, James West, and Ashley Hasker.

States Victoria "I like to use actors that I have worked with before who understand how to work creatively in my unorthodox directorial style and are able to adapt, connect, and thrive during my "creative outbursts" at any given moment.

The shows run concurrently May 5th-8th at Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch. Showtimes are Thursday and Friday 8pm. Saturday 3pm and 8pm and Sunday 1pm and 6pm. Tickets are available @ http://www.vincentvictoriapresents.com.