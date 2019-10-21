Vincent Victoria Presents Announces Remount of THE DISAPPEARANCE OF EARTHA KITT

Vincent Victoria Presents will be remounting its popular play "The Disappearance of Eartha Kitt" just in time for the Holiday Season. The dramatic production, which chronicles the life of the famed "Santa Baby" singer Eartha Kitt, is returning for a limited special engagement December 6th-December 15th at the Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch at Holman.

Written by Playwright, Director, and Producer Vincent Victoria, the play primarily examines the ten year period from 1968-1978 in which Kitt was infamously blacklisted from performing in the United States because of her then unpopular stance against the Vietnam War and poverty.

Other periods in Kitt's life will also be touched on in this fast moving production which showcases four different actresses as Kitt during each phase of her career. Venise Watson will portray Little Eartha, Erica Young will performs as Sex Kitten Eartha, Pasha An'Gelle takes on 1968 Eartha, while Pashion Duncan stars as Comeback Eartha.

The play will also characterize many of the famous personages that Kitt encountered during her long career including: Geoffrey Holder,Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson, Melba Moore, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Continuing with the mission of Recreating Historical Moments on Stage,Vincent Victoria Presents hopes "The Disappearance of Eartha Kitt" will remind its audience of the massive personality that Kitt was during her lifetime and also how her career was unnecessarily stalled because she exercised her freedom of speech.

All performances, starting December 6th, are at Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch (not to be confused with The M.A.T.C.H). The showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 12 Noon and 5 pm. Tickets and information can be obtained at http://www.vincentvictoriapresents.com or by calling 281-832-6380.







