Vincent Victoria Presents A Hattie McDaniel Virtual Performance

Not willing to let Covid-19 dampen their creative spirit and ambitions, Vincent Victoria Presents will be performing their second full length virtual play during the pandemic.

Last month the company performed their play "The Disappearance of Eartha Kitt" via ZOOM and over the company's Facebook Live page. On May 22nd and May 23rd they will be performing the play "They Don't Want to Hear Hattie Sing", a historical time traveling piece that has the famed Academy Award winning actress Hattie McDaniel visiting Hollywood 70 years into the future from 1939 and encountering modern day trials and tribulations that seem eerily similar to situations that she faced in the Golden Age of the Movies.

Says company founder and playwright Vincent Victoria," Of course actors of color have it much easier today than in McDaniel's era but stereotypes still persist about African Americans and others in movies and television. In this play I place McDaniel in a sort of fish out of water situation and see if she can swim. Hattie McDaniel has sparked a renewed interest among people who have watched the recent Ryan Murphy Netflix series Hollywood in which Mcdaniel plays a pivotal role in the story so I think the subject is quite timely.

This is Victoria's second full length play about the Oscar winning actress. The other being the play Hattie's Big Night which chronicles her night at the Academy Awards Ceremony in 1940. The play received numerous Broadway World Houston Award nominations in 2019 and actor Tadrian White won for Best Actor in a Musical for his role.

The performance times for 'They Don't Want to Hear Hattie Sing!' will be 8:15pm on May 22nd and 23rd and can be streamed live via invitation on ZOOM or on Vincent Victoria Presents' Facebook page.

For more information visit http://www.vincentvictoriapresents.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You