Video: Watch Songs From BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre Under The Stars

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Watch songs from Beautiful: the Carole King Musical at Theatre Under The Stars, now playing through May 31, 2026 at the Hobby Center.

Directed and choreographed by Dan Knechtges with music direction by Stephen W. Jones, the all-new production tells the inspiring story of Carole King's journey from a Brooklyn girl crafting chart-toppers for artists like The Shirelles, The Drifters, and Aretha Franklin to the release of her groundbreaking Tapestry album.

With a book by Douglas McGrath and words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, the show features beloved songs including 'It's Too Late,' 'So Far Away,' and '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.'

Kyra Kennedy leads the cast as Carole King, with Dylan S. Wallach as Gerry Goffin, Teresa Zimmermann as Cynthia Weil, Barrett Riggins as Barry Mann, Mark Ivy as Don Kirschner, and Holland Vavra as Genie Klein.