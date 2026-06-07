New Performance Videos From BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre Under The Stars

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Theatre Under The Stars has released four new performance clips from its current production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, offering an extended look at the show's musical range and the cast's command of one of pop music's most beloved catalogs.

The first video captures the production's rendition of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," one of the signature emotional peaks of the evening, while a second clip showcases the title number — a song that doubles as both a character-defining moment and a thesis statement for the entire show's arc. Together, the two clips illustrate how the production balances intimate character work with the kind of full-throated delivery that the Aretha Franklin and Carole King songbooks demand.

Additional footage rounds out the quartet with performances of "I Feel The Earth Move" and "Walking in the Rain," the latter a reminder that BEAUTIFUL draws not only from King's own recordings but from the Brill Building hits she co-wrote for other artists long before her solo stardom. The energy in both clips reflects the production's attention to the era's pop craftsmanship, with "I Feel The Earth Move" in particular landing as a showcase for the company's ensemble work.

Directed and choreographed by Dan Knechtges with music direction by Stephen W. Jones, the production stars Kyra Kennedy as Carole King alongside Dylan S. Wallach, Teresa Zimmermann, Barrett Riggins, Mark Ivy, and Holland Vavra. BroadwayWorld has previously covered the run with a full review, first-look production photos, and an earlier video roundup from the Hobby Center engagement.

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