Video: First Look at DEAR ALIEN at Alley Theatre

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Alley Theatre has released first look footage of DEAR ALIEN, the world premiere of Liz Duffy Adams' thought-provoking existential comedy, now playing through May 31, 2026 at the Neuhaus Theatre.

Directed by Shelley Butler, the play follows an isolated advice columnist racing the clock to make one last deadline before facing financial ruin. The Edgerton Foundation New Play Award recipient marks Adams' return to the Alley following her widely acclaimed play Born with Teeth.

The cast features Dylan Godwin, Brandon Hearnsberger, and Melissa Molano. The creative team includes Alan C. Edwards (lighting design) and Michael Locher, with Sara Ryung Clement, Curtis Craig, Kaylee Sarton McCray, Bradley Michalakis, and Bill Muñoz rounding out the production team.

DEAR ALIEN runs 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission. Special events include a pre-show Alley Chat on May 10 and post-show Alley Chats on May 14 and May 19. Special performances include an audio-described performance on May 17, an ASL-interpreted performance on May 27, and a captioned performance on May 31.

For tickets and information, contact The Alley Theatre box office at (713) 220-5700 or boxoffice@alleytheatre.org. The Alley Theatre is located at 615 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002.