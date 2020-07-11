VIDEO: Houston Ballet Members Dance to 'Dancing With Myself' by Billy Idol
Members of the Houston Ballet have created a socially distanced rendition of Dancing With Myself by Billy Idol!
This piece was choreographed and rehearsed entirely on Zoom, creating a new challenge for the 61 Company dancers during their time away from the studios.
"For our Company, dance is more than the beloved art that we perform. It is our daily routine, how we express ourselves, how we communicate our emotions; frustration, sadness, elation and joy," the video's caption reads.
"But most importantly - dance is how we connect to our community and the humanity around us. During a time when we are forced to be apart, we felt it more important than ever to continue to create and continue to dance as a form of connection, even if it is at home from a distance."
Check out the video below!
