Theatre Under the Stars 2024 Leading Ladies Luncheon to Honor Donna Vallone

Theatre Under The Stars' 2024 Leading Ladies Luncheon will be held on Friday, April 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Tony’s.

This year’s event, chaired by June Deadrick, will honor Donna Vallone with the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award, Rozie Curtis as Arts Educator of the Year, and Julie Schweers as Volunteer of the Year.

TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon is emceed this year by Emmy Award-winning journalist Courtney Zubowski Haas. Guests of the event will be entertained by the 2024 Tommy Tune Awards Outstanding Lead Performers. These students will represent The City of Houston at this year’s Jimmy Awards, presented by The Broadway League Foundation in New York City.

"The TUTS mainstage, education, and community engagement programs change the lives of children and adults of all abilities every day. Theatre Under The Stars is thriving as one of the largest professional theatres in the country producing outstanding world-class musical theatre for almost 60 years and for generations of Houstonians—and it is only getting better and bolder,” said Deadrick.

Tickets, tables, and underwriting opportunities are available now at TUTS.com/Luncheon.

This luncheon was created by TUTS affinity group, the Leading Ladies: a dynamic group of vibrant women with a shared passion for musical theatre and commitment to Theatre Under The Stars’ education and community engagement efforts through volunteering, fundraising, and exclusive TUTS events. Founded in 2006 by Amy Pierce and Marsha Taylor, the TUTS Leading Ladies believe in the transformational power of theatre and the arts.

Donna Vallone has shaped Houston’s cultural landscape for over five decades. Her contributions extend beyond the culinary excellence of Tony’s to encompass charitable leadership and generosity in support of health, the arts, and arts education, including Theatre Under The Stars. Donna’s 14-year tenure as a music teacher in Houston ISD, including three years devoted to teaching children with disabilities, underscores her deep commitment to the transformative power of these causes.

Rozie Curtis previously managed Education and Outreach at Theatre Under The Stars, contributing to enduring programs and partnerships, and continues to create productions for The River. She then spent seven years at Clear Springs High School and is currently at Kinder High School for The Performing and Visual Arts. Recognized with a Tony Award Excellence in Education honorable mention in 2023, Rozie is also an award-winning film director, stage director, writer, choreographer, and voice-over actress. Her private students have landed major roles on Broadway, national tours, film, and TV. Her proudest achievement is that of being a mom to her son Trey Curtis — who is now performing as Hamilton on Broadway!

Julie Schweers has put her heart and soul into supporting Theatre Under The Stars for over a decade. She is a parent volunteer who is not only committed to the pursuits, growth, and success of her own children but for all of the students at the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre. Julie has been an active member of the Leading Ladies for six years and is currently serving a 2-year term as the Membership and Volunteer Chair. Julie is the current President of the Arts Board at Second Baptist School and has served with excellence in other leadership roles for the past five years.

Shirley Stein was the first and greatest Leading Lady of Theatre Under The Stars. Shirley dedicated her life to her beloved family, friends, the arts, and arts education. Shirley believed in the mission of Theatre Under The Stars from the start, and TUTS is profoundly grateful for the support, fierce loyalty, and contagious enthusiasm she generously shared with the organization before her passing. Theatre Under The Stars and the Leading Ladies honor her legacy annually by awarding the “Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Arts Education” award to a community member that has followed in her footsteps. This award aims to inspire other outstanding members of our community to step forward boldly, making a lasting impact on Houston’s arts and arts education.

Learn more about this annual event at TUTS.com/Luncheon and more about the TUTS Leading Ladies by visiting TUTS.com/LeadingLadies.

Photo credit: Al Torres Photography