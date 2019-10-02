Theatre Under The Stars Announces The 2020 TOMMY TUNE AWARDS Participating Schools And Productions

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) is excited to announce the 46 schools participating in the 2020 Tommy Tune Awards.

"The Tommy Tune Awards Program gives us the opportunity to connect theatre students across the city, and showcase the future of musical theatre," said Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director of Theatre Under The Stars.

Here are the 2020 Tommy Tune Awards participating schools and productions:

Aldine Senior High - Disney's My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale - Nov. 14-15, 2019

Atascocita High School - The Addams Family School Edition - Oct. 24-28, 2019

B.F. Terry High School - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Jan. 16-18, 2020

Cinco Ranch High School - Big Fish - Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2020

Clear Lake High School - Once Upon a Mattress - Jan. 23-Feb 1, 2020

Clements High School - Heathers The Musical (High School Edition) - Jan. 30-Feb 1, 2020

Concordia Lutheran High School - Godspell - Feb. 27-Mar 1, 2020

Cypress Creek High School - Little Shop of Horrors - Jan. 16-19, 2020

Cypress Ranch High School - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Nov. 1-4, 2019

Cypress Woods High School - Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella - Jan. 23-25, 2020

Dickinson High School - Disney's Newsies - Jan. 31-Feb 8, 2020

Dulles High School - Bonnie & Clyde - Jan. 23-25, 2020

Eisenhower Senior High School - The Wiz - Nov. 14-16, 2019

Elkins High School - Lucky Stiff - Jan. 23-27, 2020

Foster High School - The Sound of Music - Jan. 18-19, 2020

Friendswood High School - Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical - Jan. 31-Feb. 9, 2020

Fulshear High School - Chicago (High School Edition) - Jan. 16-26, 2020

G.W. Carver Magnet High School - Sister Act - Jan. 16-18, 2020

George Bush High School - Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida - Jan. 16-18, 2020

George Ranch High School - Mamma Mia! - Oct. 24-27, 2019

Houston Christian High School - Crazy For You - Feb. 6-8, 2020

I.H. Kempner High School - Little Shop of Horrors - Oct. 17-26, 2019

James E. Taylor High School - Mamma Mia! - Jan. 16-18, 2020

Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts - The Color Purple - Feb. 26-March 1, 2020

Kingwood Park High School - Little Shop of Horrors - Nov. 14-18, 2019

Klein Cain High School - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Jan. 24-30, 2020

Klein Collins High School - Guys and Dolls - Jan. 30-Feb 8, 2020

Klein Forest High School - The Addams Family School Edition - Jan. 24-Feb. 1, 2020

Klein High School - The Drowsy Chaperone - Jan. 24-Feb. 3, 2020

Klein Oak High School - Little Women - Jan. 24-Feb. 3, 2020

Memorial High School - Singin' in the Rain - Jan. 30-Feb. 8, 2020

Northland Christian School - Godspell - Oct. 24-27, 2019

Pearland High School - Anything Goes - Jan. 30-Feb. 8, 2020

Porter High School - Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella - Jan. 23-25, 2020

Ridge Point High School - Urinetown - Oct. 3-6, 2019

Second Baptist School - Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Feb. 27-29, 2020

Sharpstown High School - Legally Blonde The Musical - Jan. 16-21, 2020

Spring High School - Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida - Jan. 16-21, 2020

Spring Woods High School - Mamma Mia! - Jan. 31-Feb. 8, 2020

St. Agnes Academy - A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - Feb. 28-March 7, 2020

St. Francis Episcopal School - Clue: The Musical - Oct. 25-27, 2019

Stratford High School - The Drowsy Chaperone - Jan. 30-Feb 8, 2020

Summer Creek High School - Annie - Oct. 17-26, 2019

The Emery/Weiner School - Head Over Heels - Feb. 20-23, 2020

The Kinkaid School - On the Town - Feb. 28-March 1, 2020

William B. Travis High School - Footloose - Jan. 24-Feb. 1, 2020

The Tommy Tune Awards Program celebrates the educational value, artistry, and community of high school musical theatre in the Greater Houston. The Tommy Tune Awards offers an opportunity for students and educators to share their creative accomplishments while instilling in young people the value of engaging in the performing arts as a lifelong pursuit.

Every year, Houston area High Schools produce a full-length musical in order to compete in 15 categories: Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Featured Performer, Ensemble, Scenic Design, Lighting Design, Costume Design, Stage Crew & Technical Execution, Orchestra, Musical Direction, Choreography, Direction, and Overall Best Musical. Throughout the 2019-20 school year, the adjudicators will evaluate each participating school's show, focusing on each element of the production. The adjudicators are made up of group of Houston-based theatre professionals who have backgrounds as performers, designers, directors, choreographers, and musicians; and who have years of experience working in arts education and administration.

The winners will be announced at a Tony-Awardsa"?-style ceremony on April 28, 2020 at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. The event will highlight musical numbers from the nominated shows and celebrate this community of performers, directors, choreographers, orchestras and designers.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the Tommy Tune Awards Program awards scholarships to graduating seniors who plan to pursue a career in the arts. Applications for scholarships will be available on the Tommy Tune Awards page November 2019.

The Tommy Tune Awards are named for Broadway legend, Houston native and Lamar High School alumnus Tommy Tune. A performer, director and choreographer with more than 50 years of stage experience, Tune received nine Tony Awards for his work in the following productions: Seesaw, My One and Only, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2003 by President Bush.

Theatre Under The Stars presents the Tommy Tune Awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Information about tickets will be announced in March on the Tommy Tune Awards website as well as the Tommy Tune Awards Facebook page.





