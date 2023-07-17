Theatre Southwest to Present The Festival of Originals: A Showcase of New Plays

Be captivated by the creativity and innovation of original plays.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
India's First Broadway-Style Musical MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Houston Performances Next Week Photo 2 India's First Broadway-Style Musical MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Houston Performances Next Weekend
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Review: THE HOUSE OF PATRICK at Vincent Victoria Presents Photo 4 Review: THE HOUSE OF PATRICK at Vincent Victoria Presents

Theatre Southwest to Present The Festival of Originals: A Showcase of New Plays

Theatre Southwest will present The Festival of Originals - otherwise known as The FOO.

The Festival of Originals is an annual occurrence, in which playwrights all around the world have an opportunity to submit a short play that they've written. There are some requirements that must be met, including that they're supposed to be approximately 20 minutes in length for the performance.

Theatre Southwest selects 5 of these plays from the thousands that we receive each year. These five shows are assigned to different directors. Each of the directors selects their own cast. These 5 plays are then put together in a single show on the stage, and they are all performed back-to-back (with an intermission between shows 3 & 4).

Shows, playwrights, directors, and casts:

The Matchmaker

Written by Mindy Roll of Houston, Tx.

Directed by Vicky McCormick

Carol, an older divorcee, is ready to re-enter the dating scene. Madison, a dating app coach, has built a wildly successful business on matchmaking for Gen Z. When Carol hires Madison to get her back on the scene, all dating hell breaks loose.

CAST:

Madison: Annabelle Evans

Carol: Alice Rhoades

Look, where it comes again!

Written by Johanna Beale Keller of DeWitt, NY

Directed by Steve Carpentier

In this physical comedy send-up of theater's quirks and the magic of Hamlet, the three young actors in the Teensy Weensy Shakespeare Troupe await the arrival of a world famous director who will coach their Hamlet rehearsal. When a Truck Driver appears, they assume it is the director and follow all the instructions.

CAST:

Truck Driver: Cindy Lou Parker

Actor #1: Lisa Caughorn

Actor #2: Alexis Munoz

Actor #3: Keri Wolfe

Imaginary Friends

Written by Fernando Dovalina of Houston, Tx

Directed by Jay Menchaca

A man with a recurring fantasy about his childhood imaginary friend seeks help from a psychic. The psychic may deal in fantasy, but she thinks the customer needs to come to grips with reality. There's a surprise awaiting both in the struggle between fantasy and reality.

CAST:

Psychic: Helen Warwick

Customer #1: Joshua Figuerra

Customer #2: Reijon Liboon

Moonrise

Written by Marla Porter of Austin, Tx

Directed by Justin Holloway

Two squabbling middle-aged brothers are led in death to forgiveness for each other by Lucinda, Goddess of the Moon.

CAST:

Billy: Lance Stodghill

Martin: Shawn Havranek

Lucinda: Pam Pankratz

At Sea, Two Guys in Clerical Guise

Written by Denis Meadows of Brooklyn, NY.

Directed by David Hymel

Two thieves with a bagful of money arey dressed in clerical guise to disguise themselves. They meet up with Megally, a loquacious admirer of the cloth.

CAST:

Tony: Alonso Prusmack

Joey: Reijon Liboon

Megally: Hayley Beiermeister

Performances run from July 28 - August 12. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and a Sunday matinee (August 6) at 3 pm.

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $20-$22 and can be purchased through Click Here.

Since its founding in 1957, Theatre Southwest has delivered quality theatre to the Greater Houston community. For more information about upcoming shows, contact Theatre Southwest at 713-661-9505, visit www.tswhouston.com or follow Theatre Southwest on social media: www.facebook.com/TheatreSouthwest and Instagram @tswhouston.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Theatre Southwest to Present The Festival of Originals: A Showcase of New Plays Photo
Theatre Southwest to Present The Festival of Originals: A Showcase of New Plays

Theatre Southwest presents The Festival of Originals, a showcase of new plays by emerging playwrights from around the world.Don't miss this opportunity to experience the best of emerging playwriting talent. Performances run from July 28 - August 12.

2
Review: THE HOUSE OF PATRICK at Vincent Victoria Presents Photo
Review: THE HOUSE OF PATRICK at Vincent Victoria Presents

It fuses music, fashion shows, and simply fun lively scenes that turn THE HOUSE OF PATRICK into a … well… house party! The energy is high, and the show is a ton of fun.

3
Summer Shakespeare Program Brings Juilliard Students to Houston Photo
Summer Shakespeare Program Brings Juilliard Students to Houston

4th Wall Theatre Company presents  the highly anticipated production of JULIUS CAESAR as the captivating culmination of their third annual Summer Shakes program.

4
Indias First Broadway-Style Musical MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Houston Performances Ne Photo
India's First Broadway-Style Musical MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Houston Performances Next Weekend

For three short nights this July (14th - 16th), the very first original Broadway-style musical ever written and produced in India will make a stop on its first North American tour to Houston's very own Brown Theatre at the Wortham Center. Based on the 1960 Bollywood film of the same name directed by K. Asif and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji, this stage adaptation of Mughal-e-Azam is a ground-breaking new musical and love letter to South Asian history and legend.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bright Star
Rotunda Theater at St. Luke's UMC (7/21-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's R&J
Seidule Theatre (7/14-7/23)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda
Stageworks Theatre (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert
The Smart Financial Centre (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phenomenal Woman
The Ensemble Theatre (6/24-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peril on the High Seas or Let’s Get Together and Do Launch
Cast Theatrical Company (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain’t Too Proud
The Hobby Center (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tamarie's Totally True Revue (plus lies too!)
The Catastrophic Theatre (6/22-8/05)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRACULA
Art Factory (8/04-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You