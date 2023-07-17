Theatre Southwest to Present The Festival of Originals: A Showcase of New Plays

Theatre Southwest will present The Festival of Originals - otherwise known as The FOO.

The Festival of Originals is an annual occurrence, in which playwrights all around the world have an opportunity to submit a short play that they've written. There are some requirements that must be met, including that they're supposed to be approximately 20 minutes in length for the performance.

Theatre Southwest selects 5 of these plays from the thousands that we receive each year. These five shows are assigned to different directors. Each of the directors selects their own cast. These 5 plays are then put together in a single show on the stage, and they are all performed back-to-back (with an intermission between shows 3 & 4).

Shows, playwrights, directors, and casts:

The Matchmaker

Written by Mindy Roll of Houston, Tx.

Directed by Vicky McCormick

Carol, an older divorcee, is ready to re-enter the dating scene. Madison, a dating app coach, has built a wildly successful business on matchmaking for Gen Z. When Carol hires Madison to get her back on the scene, all dating hell breaks loose.

CAST:

Madison: Annabelle Evans

Carol: Alice Rhoades

Look, where it comes again!

Written by Johanna Beale Keller of DeWitt, NY

Directed by Steve Carpentier

In this physical comedy send-up of theater's quirks and the magic of Hamlet, the three young actors in the Teensy Weensy Shakespeare Troupe await the arrival of a world famous director who will coach their Hamlet rehearsal. When a Truck Driver appears, they assume it is the director and follow all the instructions.

CAST:

Truck Driver: Cindy Lou Parker

Actor #1: Lisa Caughorn

Actor #2: Alexis Munoz

Actor #3: Keri Wolfe

Imaginary Friends

Written by Fernando Dovalina of Houston, Tx

Directed by Jay Menchaca

A man with a recurring fantasy about his childhood imaginary friend seeks help from a psychic. The psychic may deal in fantasy, but she thinks the customer needs to come to grips with reality. There's a surprise awaiting both in the struggle between fantasy and reality.

CAST:

Psychic: Helen Warwick

Customer #1: Joshua Figuerra

Customer #2: Reijon Liboon

Moonrise

Written by Marla Porter of Austin, Tx

Directed by Justin Holloway

Two squabbling middle-aged brothers are led in death to forgiveness for each other by Lucinda, Goddess of the Moon.

CAST:

Billy: Lance Stodghill

Martin: Shawn Havranek

Lucinda: Pam Pankratz

At Sea, Two Guys in Clerical Guise

Written by Denis Meadows of Brooklyn, NY.

Directed by David Hymel

Two thieves with a bagful of money arey dressed in clerical guise to disguise themselves. They meet up with Megally, a loquacious admirer of the cloth.

CAST:

Tony: Alonso Prusmack

Joey: Reijon Liboon

Megally: Hayley Beiermeister

Performances run from July 28 - August 12. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and a Sunday matinee (August 6) at 3 pm.

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $20-$22 and can be purchased through Click Here.

Since its founding in 1957, Theatre Southwest has delivered quality theatre to the Greater Houston community. For more information about upcoming shows, contact Theatre Southwest at 713-661-9505, visit www.tswhouston.com or follow Theatre Southwest on social media: www.facebook.com/TheatreSouthwest and Instagram @tswhouston.