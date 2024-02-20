The University of St. Thomas Drama Program Establishes Professional Company, Stoic Theatre

The University of St. Thomas Drama program will enter a new chapter in its 50+ year existence with the development of "Stoic Theatre" - a new professional company for the Houston Area.

This theatre company aims to put professionals working alongside UST students onstage and off. The name of the company is inspired by the university's storied philosophy program and the university's namesake, St. Thomas Aquinas, who believed in the "relationship between faith and reason".

The company aims to provide UST students with more connection and experience with the professional world as well as providing creative and mentorship opportunities for theatre professionals in the Houston Area.

"We are excited about this next step for our program and believe that this move will take our program to the next level while contributing to Houston's artistic landscape," states Eric Domuret, Chair of Drama and Dance.

UST has kept a tradition of hiring professional guest artists for both workshops and productions. These guest artists have worked regionally, on national tours, and Broadway. The addition of a professional company builds on this tradition and provides more artistic opportunities for the city of Houston.

"UST Drama is a unique place where all are welcome, anyone regardless of skillset or demographic can learn and thrive here. Now we can open those doors even wider to include creative opportunities to the entire Houston community," states Drama Professor, Michael Morrison.

About The UST Drama Department

The UST Drama Department began in 1970 under the stewardship of Houston theatre playwright Sam Havens. Starting at 2 productions a year, the department grew to an average of 4-5 productions annually and created a notable children's theatre program with the addition of Professor Claire McDonald. UST Drama and Dance is currently led by Associate Professor Eric Domuret (Chair of Department), Assistant Professor Michael Morrison (Drama), and Assistant Professor Maria McCain (Dance). UST Drama alumni have gone on to find success as professionals on Broadway, regionally, in film and television as well as in education.