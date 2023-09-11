The Texas Repertory Theatre Brings GOD'S MEGAPHONE to Houston's Heights

The Texas Repertory Theatre will present performances of God's Megaphone: A Visit with CS Lewis in the Lambert Hall in Houston's Heights. These performances will take place Saturdays and Sundays September 23rd - October 1st.

Acclaimed, award-winning actor and Texas Rep founder Steven Fenley portrays the Cambridge don and best-selling author in God's Megaphone: A Visit with C.S. Lewis, an intimate theatrical event that brings this legendary Christian apologist to life with all of his intellect, warmth, wisdom, and humor intact. Whether audiences are familiar with Lewis' works or are encountering this astonishing and prophetic mind for the very first time, God's Megaphone will thrill, delight, inspire, and lead to an enriched understanding of love, triumph over struggle, faith, and the meaning of life.

These limited engagement performances will be at Lambert Hall at 703 Heights Blvd. Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm For more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com