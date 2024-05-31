Photos: First Look FANCY NANCY The Musical At Main Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See first look photos of Fancy Nancy The Musical at Main Street Theater. Running MST at MATCH, 3400 Main St., Houston, 77002, from June 15 – July 28, 2024.

Bonjour! Fancy Nancy is ready for the spotlight! Main Street Theater’s production of Fancy Nancy The Musical based on the popular Fancy Nancy books by Jane O’Connor, with book and lyrics by Susan Di Lallo, and music and lyrics by Danny Abosch, opens June 15 and plays through July 28. The production will be at MST’s Midtown location at 3400 Main Street, 77002 at the MATCH and is recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older.

Along with her best friend, Bree, Fancy Nancy couldn’t be more excited about their upcoming dance show. After all, it’s all about mermaids, and who knows how to be a fancy, glamorous mermaid better than Fancy Nancy? A fancy, frilly story that will have fans shouting, “Encore!”

Photo Credit: Ricornel Productions



The Cast of FANCY NANCY

