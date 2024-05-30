Cast Theatrical Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cast Theatrical will present Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling.

Steel Magnolias is the story of six vibrant Southern ladies who share their lives and loves in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon. Alternately hilarious and touching, Steel Magnolias reveals the strength of character and friendship through life's highest highs and lowest lows.

“The audience will laugh, love and cry with these women as they live their lives in a small Louisiana town,” says Director Lisa Jones Bevil.

The film adaptation of Steel Magnolias turns 35 years old this year, as Cast Theatrical Company also celebrates its 35th anniversary as a non-profit theatre arts organization.

Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from May 31 to June 16, 2024. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. on Sundays and two Thursday evening performances at 7:30 p.m. on June 6 and 13. Tickets at $25 each, with discounts for senior, military and student patrons and are available at www.casttheatrical.com.

“This is a feel-good story of the highest order and it has been my honor to play a part in bringing it to life on the stage,” says Bevil.

“I guess you could say I'm tickled pink.”

Cast Theatrical Company is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County. Founded by Bill Long in 1989, CAST's vision is to provide easy access to quality theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.

Comments