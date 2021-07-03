The Garden Theatre Will Return This Month With Cabaret Performance THE BELTFEST

The Garden Theatre will return to the cabaret stage after it's initial sold out success. The Beltfest, is a musical cabaret running July 23 and 24, 2021 at P.E.T. Outdoor Theater and virtually online. The Beltfest will feature songs by some of the greatest divas of all time from the pop and musical theatre genres.

The Garden Theatre's The Beltfest will be presented at the new, unique outdoor venue P.E.T. Outdoor Theater and will also offer an online viewing option. The cabaret will run for 2 performances only from July 23-24. In-person, socially distant seating is limited to only 40 tickets per performance. In-person tickets are $20, with virtual tickets set at $10 per stream. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.thegardentheatre.org/the-beltfest.

With an eclectic array of songs ranging from the musical theatre to pop genres, you can anticipate an evening that you are sure to enjoy. Audiences can look forward to hearing songs from such music theatre shows as Chicago, Legally Blonde, and In the Heights. Pop artists' work showcased in the cabaret includes Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, and Demi Lavato.

The Garden Theatre has cast some of Houston's finest and most recognizable talent in The Beltfest. The featured cast consists of Heather Buzonas, Lavender Lee, Ronna Mansfield, and Wendy Taylor. The company will welcome guest singers Nicole Maridan at the July 23rd performance and Emmy Carys at the July 24th performance. The creative team is comprised of Founding Artistic Director, Logan Vaden, directing the performance, with Courtlin Parisher serving as music director.

COVID-19 health and safety policies will be followed. The Garden Theatre and P.E.T Outdoor Theater are asking unvaccinated individuals to remain masked at all times during the performance or to watch the stream from home.

The Garden Theatre was founded in 2021 by Founding Artistic Director, Logan Vaden. Vaden saw the need for performers who are often labeled as "semi-professionals." He heard this group lament numerous times that there just wasn't enough work in Houston to keep them busy in theatre. They longed for a space that felt like a community where they could continuously create art while entertaining their beloved, diverse Houston audience. The company held its inaugural cabaret, New Beginnings, in April, 2021 to a sold out run and much fanfare. The Garden Theatre has announced its first full season, which will commence in October, 2021 with Into the Woods performed at MATCH. To learn more about The Garden Theatre, please visit www.thegardentheatre.org, or email info@thegardentheatre.org.