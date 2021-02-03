The Ensemble Theatre Kicks Off Black History Month 2021

The Ensemble Theatre is kicking off Black History Month streaming the vimeo on demand production of I, Too, Am America written by Ekundayo Bandele and directed by Ensemble Theatre Artistic Director, Eileen J. Morris. Streaming February 7- 28, 2021 for tickets and more information-visit vimeo.com/ondemand/itooamerica.

"I, Too, Am America expresses racial discrimination and the various ways that African Americans are affected by it. But despite all things there is always hope. In this play, we are declaring that we should be free to define ourselves as beautiful, strong, thought-provoking individuals with a right to freedom and happiness." says playwright Ekundayo Bandele.

This play is a celebration of the contributions that Black people have made to American culture. It was written to educate, inspire and introduce audiences to significant points of history through drama and music. Filled with musical selections such as Wade in the Water, A Change is Gonna Come, Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around and an original song from the play's title: I, Too, Am America composed by musical director Melanie Bivens with choreography by Aisha Ussery, this play will inform and stir the soul with its patriotic message.

Featured cast members include Kendrick " KB" Brown, Rachel Hemphill Dickson, Crystal Rae and Steve Scott.