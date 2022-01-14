TV Star Cindy Williams Brings ME, MYSELF & SHIRLEY to Zilkha Hall

Duggan & Zucker Entertainment present Me, Myself & Shirley starring Cindy Williams, Friday, February 18, 2022 - Saturday, February 19 at The Hobby Center's Zilkha Hall | 800 Bagby | Houston, TX 77002.

The legendary star of the iconic comedy series, Laverne & Shirley will share memories of her career and hilarious backstage tales from her lifetime in entertainment. Although best known for her role as Shirley Feeney, Cindy Williams is a versatile actress and comedienne who overcame a challenging childhood to pursue her love of acting and found stardom.

Her storied career includes working with Oscar-winning directors Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, George Cukor, Roger Corman, and Jack Nicholson, in several films including two nominated for the Best Picture Oscar: "American Graffiti" and "The Conversation". Her friends and co-stars include Penny Marshall, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, Henry Winkler, Richard Dreyfus, Gene Hackman, Dame Maggie Smith, and Robert Duval. Come hear the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of Cindy's life in Hollywood, (and maybe relive a favorite scene or two)!

Tickets start at $35.20 for seniors and students; $44 for adults. Tickets on sale now available by phone (713) 315-2525, at https://www.thehobbycenter.org/events/me-myself-and-shirley/.