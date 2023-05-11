TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon Raises $110,000

Theatre Under The Stars hosted its annual Leading Ladies Luncheon on April 28 at Houston's renowned Tony's on Richmond Ave.

TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon Raises $110,000

Theatre Under The Stars hosted its annual Leading Ladies Luncheon on April 28 at Houston's renowned Tony's on Richmond Ave. The event honored Paula Harris with the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award.

"Our family is proud to support Theatre Under The Stars - an organization that my mother helped get off the ground, worked tirelessly for, gave of herself for," said Brad Stein, son of Shirley Stein who attended this year's event. "Mom, we are saying your name today, and I know that you are smiling with approval for the chosen recipient who is so deserving of the award given in your honor."

This sold-out event, chaired by June Deadrick, raised over $110,000 benefitting all of the work TUTS does to create a broader world of musical theatre that is accessible to everyone. During the program, the award for Arts Educator of the Year was presented to Justin Doran, and the award for Volunteer of the Year was presented to Jennifer Lamb.

The TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon was emceed by Emmy Award-winning journalist Courtney Zubowski Haas. Guests of the event were entertained by the TUTS Musical Theatre Academy students performing selections from their upcoming production of The SpongeBob Musical, which runs May 19 through 21. Full details about the production can be found at TUTS.com.

"I am grateful that TUTS has provided me with the chance to do what I love and the opportunity to learn and grow as an artist and, more importantly, as a human," said Riley Neal, one of the students who performed at the event.

Notable guests of the event included: Council Member Sallie Alcorn, Cissy Segall Davis, Pam Gallagher and daughter Katie Pryor, Grace Givens, Marris Goldberg, Heather Hrap, Demetra Jones, Mady Kades, Jay Landa & Daniel Turner, Patrice McKinney, Anne Neeson, Leisa Holland Nelson, Roxann Neumann, Robin & Brad Stein, Marsha Taylor, and Carrie Woliver.

The Leading Ladies are a dynamic, committed, and inspired group of women with a shared love for musical theatre and support the purpose of TUTS to produce world-class shows, train the next generation, and provide community access to theatre for Houston, by Houston.

Learn more about this annual event and more about the TUTS Leading Ladies by visiting TUTS.com/LeadingLadies.



Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
The Bayou Theater at UHCL (5/11-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHORUS LINE
Deluxe Theatre (5/19-5/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dreamgirl Deferred: The Fictional Ballad of Florence Ballard
Vincent Victoria Presents (5/05-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brother Toad
The Ensemble Theatre (5/06-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Fish
Crighton Theatre (5/19-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alley All New Festival
Alley Theatre (6/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Little house in Texas
Playhouse1960 (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Finding Nemo JR
Crighton Theatre (5/12-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Music of Queen
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/07-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driving Miss Daisy
Pearl Theater (5/12-5/28)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

