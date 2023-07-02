TUTS: A CELEBRATION OF HOUSTON STORIES AND SONGS to Feature Christina Wells, Raven Troupe, and More

Theatre Under The Stars will return to the Miller Outdoor Theatre stage for the first time since 2019 with a concert in July.

The show, dubbed TUTS: A Celebration of Houston Stories and Songs is directed by Mitchell Greco, and will run July 11 – 15 features a cast of beloved Houston actors singing many songs from the shows TUTS has performed over the last 55 years.

Mark Ivy, Courtney Markowitz, John Ryan, Raven Troup and Christina Wells who have all made appearances in many TUTS shows over the years will take the stage along with students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River to celebrate the long partnership TUTS has had with Miller Outdoor Theatre since the musical theatre company began in 1968 with a production of Bells Are Ringing.

"Audiences are in for a night of song, laughter and joy, celebrating the magic of musical theatre," said Greco.

Pavilion seating for the production will be available for reservation through Miller's website 24 hours before the production. Early seat reservations can be made by visiting Click Here.

Bios:

Mark Ivy TUTS: The Little Mermaid (Chef Louis/Pilot), Seussical (Horton), All Shook Up (Dennis), Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour), James and the Giant Peach (Centipede), The Music Man, Oliver; TUTS Underground: First Date (Reggie – Houston Press Theater Awards Breakthrough Performance 2015), Reefer Madness (Ralph – BroadwayWorld Best Supporting Actor in a Musical 2014); Stages: Drag Wonderettes (Suzy), Spelling Bee (Barfeé), MacGuyver the Musical (Johann), Stages Studio Sessions, The Fantasticks (El Gallo), Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour), Five Course Love, Shear Madness (Tony), Xanadu (Thalia), Girls Night, Life Could Be a Dream (Eugene), Next to Normal (Henry), Rabbit Hole (Jason), various Pantos; Alley Theatre: A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night (Fabian), Alley All New Festival – Songs From Mrs. Mannerly with Richard Kind; AD Players: Godspell, Sound of Music. Mr. Ivy was also in Beyoncé's music video for 'Blow'. BFA in Musical Theatre from SHSU. Humphrey's School of Musical Theatre alumnus! Always for Jacob and my wonderful family. Follow him: @ivyonce.

Courtney Markowitz is thrilled to return to TUTS and to celebrate an incredible milestone for the theatrical family she loves so much! Previously at Theatre Under the Stars: Ragtime (Mother), Mary Poppins (Winifred Banks), Bonnie and Clyde (Blanche Barrow), Lizzie, the Musical (Alice), Into the Woods (Florinda), Spring Awakening (Assistant Director). Broadway/National Tours: Spring Awakening (Ilse), Jekyll & Hyde (Nellie/Emma u/s). Regional: Stages: 25th Annual...Spelling Bee (Rona), Miracle on 34th Street (Doris Walker), Pittsburgh CLO: Legally Blonde (Vivienne). Artpark: All Shook Up (Miss Sandra). Central Piedmont Summer Theater: The Producers (Ulla), The Drowsy Chaperone (Janet), Company (Susan). Courtney has performed as a soloist with the Houston Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, and as a National Anthem soloist for the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates. She is a frequent soloist in the Broadway Under the Stars concerts at Transcendence Theater Company in Sonoma, CA. Courtney teaches theatrical masterclasses across the country with Broadway Connection. Shoutout to the Del Monte Realty team @realtorcourtneycarter! Co-Founder of Katy Women in Business. Her proudest role: Mommy to Frankie & Bernie.

John Ryan Del BOSQUE TUTS: Hands On A Hardbody (Jesus Pena) Stages: Drag Wonderettes (Missy) Spelling Bee (Chip Tolentino) Studio Sessions “La Llorona” (self) Panto's Little Red, Goldilocks, Wonderful Wizard & Starforce. Alley Theatre: A Christmas Carol (Present Understudy/Ensemble) OSKAR (Frank) Forestburgh Playhouse: Rocky Horror (Riff Raff) Pageant The Musical (Miss Bible Belt) By Any Other Name (Agnus) NYC Fringe: Pedro Pan (Bolero Singer). At Sea: Royal Caribbean (Lead Singer) Wortham Theatre: Jesus Christ Superstar (Simon Zealot ft. Ben Vereen) Singer/Songwriter for Rosemont Post. Much love to Arturo, friends, family and YOU! Follow me @johnryandel

Raven Justine Troup is thrilled to be back for another show with TUTS! Previous TUTS credits include: Rent (Ensemble); Mary Poppins (Ensemble); The Little Mermaid (Ensemble); Sister Act (Mary Robert); Elf the Musical (Jovie); Spring Awakening (Ilse); Seussical the Musical (Gertrude McFuzz); Mamma Mia!(Lisa); and The Wiz (Ensemble). Other credits include: Sanctuary City (4th Wall); Seascape (Alley Theatre); Amerikin (Alley Theatre); A Christmas Carol (Alley Theatre); Sensitive Guys (Stages); Little Shop of Horrors (Stages); For Colored Girls… (Obsidian); Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Art Factory); and Funny Girl (Art Factory). Upcoming: Sanctuary City (Fourth Wall).

Christina Wells: Registered nurse and 2018 Semi-finalist from America's Got Talent, Christina Wells, is a singer, actor, writer, designer, and motivational speaker. She has previously performed as MotorMouth Maybelle in Hairspray, Ursula in The Little Mermaid, Sour Kangaroo in Seussical, and Sylvia in All Shook Up, and she recently finished touring as Matron "Mama" Morton in the 25th Anniversary Broadway national tour of Chicago. Follow her on Youtube, Tiktok and Instagram @christinawellsofficial

