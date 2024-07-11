THE LION KING Performance at The Hobby Center Rescheduled

A performance will now take place on Thursday, July 25 at 1pm.

By: Jul. 11, 2024
THE LION KING Performance at The Hobby Center Rescheduled
Due to the effects of Hurricane Beryl, the performance of Disney’s The Lion King in Houston at The Hobby Center on Thursday, July 11 at 1pm has been rescheduled to a newly-added matinee on Thursday, July 25 at 1pm. Currently, the show on Thursday, July 11 at 7:30pm, and all other performances will play as scheduled.

Patrons who purchased tickets to the Thursday, July 11 performance at 1pm through Broadway at The Hobby Center will automatically be moved to the newly-added matinee on Thursday, July 25 at 1pm. They can also choose to exchange into another performance, or request a refund.

Patrons who purchased tickets through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.

For the most up-to-date information, visit TheHobbyCenter.org, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.




