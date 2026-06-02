THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN to Open Alley Theatre's Season 80

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The cast and creative team have been revealed for The Girl on the Train at Alley Theatre. This adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel is based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins and DreamWorks Film and directed by Casey Stangl. This modern psychological thriller follows Rachel, a woman struggling with dependency, as she pieces together her fragmented memories to find a girl who's gone missing.

Stangl, known for her boldness and creativity in storytelling, shared her insights on the production, “Who doesn't love a great thriller? I'm so excited to do my first show at the Alley and get to work with their legendary acting company. This train won't stop!”

The cast includes Resident Acting Company Members Elizabeth Bunch as Rachel Watson, Michelle Elaine as Anna Watson, Dylan Godwin as Scott Hipwell, Chris Hutchison as Tom Watson, David Rainey as D.I. Gaskill, and Christopher Salazar as Kamal Abdic.

They will be joined by Emily Neves (Former Resident Acting Company Member) as Megan Hipwell. Understudies include Brandon Hearnsberger and Molly Wetzel.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Klara Zieglerova, Costume Designer Trevor Dion Scoggin-Bowen, Lighting Designer Elizabeth Harper, Sound Designer Paul James Prendergast, Projection Designer Yee Eun Nam, Assistant Director Brenda Palestina, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Alan Brincks, Dialect Coach Molly Wetzel, Stage Manager Krissy Larson, and Assistant Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray.

Photo credit: Tasha Gorel

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