THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER Announced At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater is currently producing THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER for families and adults that just need a laugh. It's not your typical Pageant, by any means. But there's hope, joy, and humor to be had. It's recommended for Kindergarten and up.

The Herdman kids are the most horrible children imaginable. They are disrespectful, they lie, they even smoke cigars. When they show up at church one Sunday and decide to participate in the annual Christmas pageant, everyone is worried. But when the Herdmans collide with the Pageant, the true spirit of Christmas is revealed!

For more information visit MainStreetTheater.com.

Now in its 44th season, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 - high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, and the Texas Commission on the Arts.





