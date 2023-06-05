TAMARIE'S TOTALLY TRUE REVUE (PLUS LIES TOO!) Premieres June 23rd at The MATCH!

It's officially summer which means it's Tamarie Time! The Tamarie Cooper Show has, for years, been a cult hit and can't-miss Houston summer tradition.

Tamarie and her cast of musical comedy maniacs are back for the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth in the 26th installment of her hit original musical series juggernaut! In a time when truth is often stranger than fiction, Tamarie's chock full of veracity, spouting truths about her show, society, basically the whole stinking world. And also her flossing habits.

Tamarie and her mostly fearless, occasionally fearsome crew will snark, sing, and dance their way through twisted encounters with Tinker Bell, Pinocchio, Ben Franklin, Kenny Rogers, and Tamarie's psychic high school attendance clerk, Mrs. Jones, who could catch you in any lie (and find stuff you lost too). Tamarie's got some personal stuff to tell you too. Some real, some fake. Depends on where you get your news.

If you've seen a Tamarie Cooper Show you're unlikely ever to have missed another one and, if you haven't, The Totally True Revue is the perfect opportunity to hop on board. Truth.

This all-original musical, co-written by Tamarie's longtime collaborator, Patrick Reynolds, features crowd-favorite co-star Kyle Sturdivant and a company of TCS veterans and newcomers, plus a killer band. And sooo many costume changes!

Conceived, directed, and choreographed by Tamarie Cooper. Book by Patrick Reynolds. Additional writing by Tamarie Cooper and Joe Folladori. Music composed by Miriam Daly, Joe Folladori, Erin Rodgers, and Alli Villines. Lyrics by Tamarie Cooper, Joe Folladori, Erin Rodgers, and Patrick Reynolds. Music direction: Alli Villines. Band: Joe Folladori, Brett Needham, Erin Rodgers, Kirk Suddreath.

Set Design by Ryan McGettigan, Lighting design by Hudson Davis, Sound design by Shawn St. John, Costume design by Tamarie Cooper, Pam Pelligrino, and Juan Sacaray, Properties design by Lauren Davis, Video design by Tim Thomson

Cast: Dillon Dewitt, John Dunn, Sara Jo Dunstan, Bryan Kaplún, Scott Lupton, Jenna Morris, Chaney Moore, RaMina Anderson, Julia Oppenheim, Angela Pinina, Kyle Sturdivant, Clarity Welch, Abraham Zeus Zapata, Walt Zipprian and of course, Tamarie Cooper!

TAMARIE'S TOTALLY TRUE REVUE runs June 23 - August 5, 2023, at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at matchouston.org or by calling the MATCH box office at 713-521-4533. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ALL TICKETS ARE PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN.

Formed in 2007 by Jason Nodler and Tamarie Cooper, Catastrophic is Houston's premier creator and producer of new and underproduced work for the theatre. Catastrophic's original work and innovative partnerships have drawn acclaim in local, national, and international theatre, music, literary, visual art, and even sports publications, including American Theatre, The New York Times, USA Today, The New Yorker, Theatre Journal, and Art in America, helping to bring global attention to Houston's vibrant art scene.

The Catastrophic Theatre is committed to making its productions accessible to all who wish to attend. It is the only theatre in Houston that offers self-selecting Pay-What-You-Can ticketing for every single performance, ensuring that anyone can attend for a price they can afford, including for free.