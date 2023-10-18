Stages To Present Psychological Thriller SWITZERLAND

Click Here will present the thriller, Click Here Brimming with razor-sharp dialogue and dark wit, this show will captivate audiences with its thrilling storyline and tantalizing humor. Written by Joanna Murray-Smith, the psychological masterpiece will be the final production Kenn McLaughlin directs as Stages' Artistic Director. "Switzerland" is scheduled to run from October 6 - November 12 on the Smith Stage and promises to keep theatergoers on the edge of their seats.

As the third show of Stages' 2023-24 season, "Switzerland" will star Sally Edmundson ("Ann," "Full Gallop," "Steel Magnolias") as Patricia Highsmith and Ian James ("Sex With Strangers") as Edward. With a runtime of approximately one hour and 35 minutes, "Switzerland" is the perfect thriller for true crime junkies, "murderinos" and Sally Edmundson fans.

In the secluded Swiss Alps, Patricia Highsmith, the enigmatic Texan author famous for her captivating murder stories, and her iconic character, career criminal Tom Ripley, reside in isolation. However, her tranquil existence is disrupted when a mysterious young emissary arrives at her doorstep. After years of ominous silence, this encounter may be just the inspiration the ailing novelist needs to craft a truly sinister tale. As the play unfolds, audiences are drawn into a world of suspense, where the boundaries between the author's life and her characters' actions blur. Joanna Murray-Smith's masterful writing brings Highsmith's complex character to life, while Kenn McLaughlin's direction ensures a captivating and immersive experience for one last story.

"'Switzerland' is a joyride into the unexpected. I love the simple tension of this play as it thrills and surprises - all sorts of magic is neatly buried in a seemingly simple conversation," said Kenn McLaughlin. "It has been a joy to direct Sally Edmundson one last time in this complex and exciting play. She is the dream actor for this role because she is so detailed and prepared. Sally brings a very difficult character to loving life, and our hearts pound as we watch the tension rise."

Media members are invited to enjoy this production on October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to "Switzerland" are now on sale and start at $30. Tickets can be purchased online or by phone (713-537-0123.)

Founded in 1978, Stages makes plays and tells stories that invite everyone to live more deeply and love more boldly. Guided by core values of Courage, Intimacy, Generosity, Inclusion, and Tenacity, Stages' intimate productions forge lasting connections while holding up a mirror to the community, sparking contemplation on the question: "What does it mean to be human?"

As Houston's sixth-largest nonprofit performing arts producer, and the largest beyond the downtown theater district, Stages produces approximately 12 productions annually, totaling 430+ performances and drawing 75,000+ visitors per season. In January 2020, Stages unveiled The Gordy, a cutting-edge three-theater venue, redefining how Houston experiences theater.

For more information, visit Stages' website.