Stages Repertory Theatre Welcomes MURDER FOR TWO

Stages Repertory Theatre is thrilled to welcome Houston audiences to the regional premiere of Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair's critically-acclaimed Murder for Two. The hilarious murder mystery is slated for an 8-week run beginning April 24 in Stages' Arena Theatre.







Music, mayhem and murder! The hit show that is selling out across the country is a hilarious murder mystery with a twist. One actor plays the investigator, the other plays all 13 suspects, and both play the piano throughout. A zany blend of classic musical comedy and madcap mystery, this whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs.







"The songs are complex and thus the playing must be expert," said Kenn McLaughlin, Artistic Director for Stages Repertory Theatre. "When you couple that skill set with great comedy and a fantastic and fresh score, it is the perfect mix for a great night in the theater."







Murder for Two was developed at The Adirondack Theatre Festival and 42nd Street Moon. Chicago Shakespeare Theater presented the World Premiere Production in May 2011, which was extended 4 times and ran for more than 6 months. The playwrights, Kinosian and Blair, were recognized with a 2011 Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Musical. Since then, the musical has traveled around the country and become a national favorite!







The Murder for Two cast includes Trace Pool (Marcus Moscowicz) and making his debut at Stages Repertory Theatre, Ben Miller (The Suspects).







The creative team includes Director/Choreographer Mitchell Greco, Musical Director Steven Jones, Properties and Scenic Designer Jodi Bobrovsky, Lighting Director Joel Burkholder, Sound Designer Antonio Lopez, Costume Designer Macy Lyne and Production Stage Manager Jessica Mullins.







Previously at Stages, Greco has directed Little Shop of Horrors, The Great American Trailer Park Musical (2018), Five Course Love, Xanadu, The Honky Tonk Angels series, Girls Night, Life Could Be a Dream and Big Fish. He also serves on staff as Artistic Associate at Stages.







Performance dates are Wednesday, April 24 thorough Sunday, June 16.







Performance times are Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8.p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.





Tickets Individual tickets start at $25 with savings for groups of 6 or more. To purchase, call the Stages Box Office at 713.527.0123, email boxoffice@stagestheatre.com or reserve online at www.stagestheatre.com.





