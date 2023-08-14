Stages Presents POTUS OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE

The hilarious all-female farce from Broadway debuts in Space City.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Click Here has announced its upcoming production of Click Here Written by Selina Fillinger and directed by Houstonian Ashley Love, this uproarious and whip smart play will run from September 1-October 8, 2023 on the Sterling Stage.

One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. This uproarious all-female farce took Broadway by storm in 2022 and next month, the wacky West Wing lands in Space City. After all, behind every great man is a great woman-or seven of them.

"Stages is proud to bring this groundbreaking production to Houston," said Artistic Director, Kenn McLaughlin. "Fillinger's clever script, combined with Love's exceptional direction, promises an evening of laughter, insight and pure entertainment. We are excited to showcase the immense talent of the all-female-identifying cast and creative team as they bring this timely story to life."

The second show of Stages' 2023-24 season will star Deborah Hope ("Shear Madness," "Who Am I This Time (and Other Conundrums of Love)") as Harriet, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy ("The Marvelous Wonderettes" series, "The Honky Tonk Angels" series, "Big Fish") as Jean, Helen Rois (Stages debut) as Stephanie, Alexandra Szeto-Joe (Stages debut) as Dusty, Kasi Love (Stages debut) as Bernadette, Jessica Jaye ("cullud wattah") as Chris and Michelle Elaine ("We Are Proud to Present...," "Failure: A Love Story," "Dollhouse") as Margaret.

With a runtime of approximately one hour and 50 minutes, "POTUS" is a must-see theatrical experience for anyone seeking an escape from reality and a chance to laugh at the absurdities of politics.

Tickets to "POTUS" are now on sale and start at $30. Tickets can be purchased online (Click Here) or by phone (713-537-0123.) Click Here.

Founded in 1978, Stages makes plays and tells stories that invite everyone to live more deeply and love more boldly. Guided by core values of Courage, Intimacy, Generosity, Inclusion, and Tenacity, Stages' intimate productions forge lasting connections while holding up a mirror to the community, sparking contemplation on the question: "What does it mean to be human?"

As Houston's sixth-largest nonprofit performing arts producer, and the largest beyond the downtown theater district, Stages produces approximately 12 productions annually, totaling 430+ performances and drawing 75,000+ visitors per season. In January 2020, Stages unveiled The Gordy, a cutting-edge three-theater venue, redefining how Houston experiences theater.




