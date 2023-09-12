Stages Names David Schmitz As Interim Managing Director

Stages has appointed David Schmitz as its Interim Managing Director. Schmitz is the Principal Executive for Amplify Leadership Advisors, a consulting firm focused on creating success stories for arts organizations by providing Interim Executive Director services, among others, to guide organizations through change. Previously, Schmitz served as Executive Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) and worked at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, where he served for 15 years in the roles of General Manager, Managing Director and then Executive Director.

As Stages' Interim Managing Director, Schmitz will work closely with the board, staff, and community to position Stages for future success as the company transitions to new artistic and management leadership in the next year.

Stages is among a growing trend in the American Theatre as we seek purposeful thought leadership and transition management during a time of organizational change. Schmitz is a methodical and transformational interim leader who is working to create stability and a platform for continued success for the organization during this time of leadership transition. He has a proven track record of success in relationship-based fundraising, strategic financial management, leading through an equity lens, and advancing an organization's mission. Schmitz is looking to support Stages in its mission to tell stories that invite everyone to live more deeply and love more boldly.

"We are thrilled to have David join us as our Interim Managing Director," said Kenn Mclaughlin, Stages' Artistic Director. "His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we navigate this period of transition and growth. Personally, I am joyful to be a part of David's remarkable theatrical journey. I look forward to working with him to advance Stages' mission and goals as the company searches for its new executive leadership team."

Planning is underway for a national search to identify Stages' new Artistic and Managing Directors. More details about the search will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT STAGES

Founded in 1978, Stages makes plays and tells stories that invite everyone to live more deeply and love more boldly. Guided by core values of Courage, Intimacy, Generosity, Inclusion and Tenacity, Stages' intimate productions forge lasting connections while holding up a mirror to the community, sparking contemplation on the question: "What does it mean to be human?"

As Houston's sixth-largest nonprofit performing arts producer, and the largest beyond the downtown theater district, Stages produces approximately 12 productions annually, totaling 430+ performances and drawing 75,000+ visitors per season. In January 2020, Stages unveiled The Gordy, a cutting-edge three-theater venue, redefining how Houston experiences theater.

For more information, visit stageshouston.com.