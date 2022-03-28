St. Luke's United Methodist Church Presents Ukraine Benefit Concert Featuring Christina Wells And Ken Medema, April 3

As war continues to rage in Ukraine, St. Luke's United Methodist Church and the larger community must do all we can to help the people of this war-torn country. St. Luke's will host a benefit concert supporting relief efforts in Ukraine on Sunday, April 3rd at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary with special musical guests Christina Wells and Ken Medema. All proceeds from both ticket sales and donations will go to UMCOR-the United Methodist Committee on Relief, to assist those in Ukraine as well as Ukrainian refugees who have fled to neighboring countries.

A native of Pasadena, Tex., and voted Best Performer by her Pasadena High School Senior class of 1994, Christina Wells decided to pursue a life-long dream after high school and set her sights on the stage. Life had different plans as she was turned down time and again for not having the 'right look,' although she possessed immense talent. Rejection began to take its toll. She put her dreams aside to raise two sons and to get her nursing degree and become a Geriatric and Cardiac Registered Nurse, which she did for 15 years. In 2015, Christina began performing again with various theater groups and then landed on "America's Got Talent" in 2018. She made it to the semi-finals, singing such songs as "I Know Where I've Been", "I Am Changing" and "Natural Woman" by Aretha Franklin, in front of 11 million viewers. She is sought after as a performer for musical theater, including Theatre Under the Stars, as well as churches and other venues. Wells's powerhouse of a voice will entertain and inspire.

For four decades, Ken Medema has inspired people through storytelling and music. Though blind from birth, Ken sees and hears with heart and mind. His ability to capture spirit in word and song is unparalleled. One of the most creative and authentic artists performing today, Ken custom designs every musical moment of his performance with brilliant improvisation that defies description. With an ever-growing circle of friends around the world, Ken's vocal and piano artistry and imagination have reached audiences of 50 to 50,000 people in 49 United States and in more than 15 countries on four continents.

Medema performs in a wide variety of venues, from local congregations to charity fund-raisers, to high school and university campuses, to denominational youth gatherings, to universally televised religious programs, to corporate conventions, to annual assemblies of national organizations. He is co-founder of Interlude Retreat Corporation, which gifts retreat experiences for music directors, runs conferences and workshops and visits small but mighty churches to explore the musical possibilities for that congregation. He has recorded over 40 albums and his latest, "Nothing Like the Rain" has just been released in CD and USB format.

WHEN: Sunday, Apr. 3 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd, Houston, 77027; In the Main Sanctuary

COST: Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Donations may also be made. Proceeds will go to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief). Go to https://stlukesmethodist.org/ukraine to purchase tickets or to donate.

