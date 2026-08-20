Special: Company at Pasadena Little Theatre in HOUSTON
Pasadena Little Theatre | August 14 – 30, 2026
Company at Pasadena Little Theatre
Dates: August 14 – 30, 2026
Venue: Pasadena Little Theatre · HOUSTON, TX · 4318 Allen-Genoa Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 77504
Type: Musical | Box office: 8325808085
Set against the backdrop of 1997 New York City—a world of answering machines, complex relationships, and a looming turn of the millennium—experience Company through an intimate and vivid journey inside Bobby’s mind.
We join Bobby on his 35th birthday. As he reflects on the complex relationships of his closest married friends, he contemplates his own future. Is it better to stay single and free, or is true freedom found in the very life of commitment he has spent years merely standing by and examining?
Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s legendary 1970’s, Tony Award sweeping, musical explores the hilarious, heartbreaking, and deeply human realities of love, marriage, and what it truly means to be alive.
Written by Stephen Sondheim
Emilio Cevallos & Stephanie Patrisso, Co-Directors
Age recommendation:
13+
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