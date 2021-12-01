Society for the Performing Arts Presents ZAHI HAWASS: RAMSES THE GREAT AND THE GOLD OF THE PHARAOHS

Society for the Performing Arts presents, in conjunction with the Houston Museum of Natural Science exhibition, Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs, an historical discussion with Dr. Zahi Hawass on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:30 PM in Jones Hall. Dr. Hawass is dedicated to the preservation of Egyptian artifacts and history, providing imminent expertise on one of the ancient world's greatest rulers.

Travel back 3,200 years across the sands of the Sahara Desert to a god amongst men - Ramses the Great. Your guide this evening, Egyptian archaeologist and former Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs, Dr. Zahi Hawass, will untangle truth from the myth as he discusses the magnificent the life, death, and conquests of this beloved and charismatic pharaoh.

This lecture is offered in conjunction with the world premiere of Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs, an exhibit presented by World Heritage Exhibitions and Cityneon and on view at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

World-renowned archaeologist, Dr. Zahi Hawass, has brought the world of the pharaohs into the homes and hearts of people everywhere. Known for his charisma, he uses his platform to raise public awareness for the conservation and protection of Egypt's monuments and heritage.

One of Dr. Hawass' most important endeavors has been the Egyptian Mummy Project (EMP), which uses modern forensic techniques, including CT scans and DNA analysis, to answer questions about human remains from ancient Egypt. The EMP has resulted in several crucial findings, including identifications of the mummy of Queen Hatshepsut and members of the family of Tutankhamun, and the cause of death of Rameses III.

Dr. Hawass began as an inspector of antiquities and rose to the height of the profession in Egypt, becoming Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, as well as the first Minister of State for Antiquities.

