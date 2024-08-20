SMCDT Joins Forces with Houston Food Bank for Hunger Action Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater has announced "Dance | Hunger | Action," a curated evening of powerful dance performances that highlight the unique artistry of SMCDT and the vibrant voices of Houston’s youth dance community. This event is set to take place on September 7, 202402 at 2pm and 7pm, in honor of Hunger Action Month.

The performance offers a dynamic platform for artists to share their individual perspectives through the medium of dance, while also raising awareness about the critical issue of food insecurity in Houston and beyond. In partnership with the Houston Food Bank, "Dance | Hunger | Action" aims to shine a spotlight on the fight to end global hunger and support local initiatives that provide essential resources to those in need.

"September is Hunger Action Month, a time when communities across the nation come together to take a stand against hunger," said Elijah Gibson, Artistic Director of SMCDT. "Through this event, we not only celebrate the artistic diversity of our dancers but also bring much-needed attention to the incredible work being done by the Houston Food Bank to combat food insecurity in our community."

Attendees will experience a night of evocative performances, each piece reflecting the dancers’ personal narratives and collective commitment to social change. The evening promises to be both a celebration of artistic expression and a call to action.

For more information about Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater, please visit socialmovementdance.com.

For more information about the Houston Food Bank and how you can contribute to their mission, visit houstonfoodbank.org.

To purchase tickets please visit https://matchouston.org/events/2024/dance-hunger-action.

Join in on September 7th to dance, unite, and take action in the fight to end hunger.

