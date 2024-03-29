SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE MYSTERY OF THE CROWN JEWEL Announced At Main Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The game's afoot… Main Street Theater's production of Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of the Crown Jewel, based on the books by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, with book, music & lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt & Mark Friedman opens April 21 and plays through May 11.

The production will be at MST's Midtown location at 3400 Main Street, 77002 at the MATCH and is recommended for Second Grade and older, for adults and children alike.

Ticket Prices: $18 - $28

SUNDAYS: April 21 & 28, 2024 at 12:30pm & 3:30pm

SATURDAYS: May 4 & 11, 2024 at 10:30am & 1:30pm

ACCOMMODATIONS PERFORMANCES:

April 28 at 12:30pm: Audio-described Performance

May 4 at 10:3am: ASL Performance

May 4 at 1:30pm: Relaxed / Sensory-Friendly Performance

The game's afoot as the famous consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend, Doctor Watson, are given a case by Queen Victoria herself to solve a mystery that could affect the very future of the British Empire! This original musical, based on the popular stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, leads you on a merry goose chase from 221B Baker Street all the way to the Tower of London.

About Main Street Theater

Now in its 48th season, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 – high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Main Street Theater is also funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.