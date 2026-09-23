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SERIAL KILLERS: THE CRUCIFIXION OF THE BLACK MAN IN AMERICA to Open in Houston

Nikki Luellen directs and stars in the production alongside Maya Coleman at The Spotlight Studio HTX.

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SERIAL KILLERS: THE CRUCIFIXION OF THE BLACK MAN IN AMERICA to Open in Houston

Houston playwright, director and performer Nikki Luellen will present Serial Killers: The Crucifixion of the Black Man in America on Saturday, October 17 at 6 p.m. at The Spotlight Studio HTX, located at 13230 Hempstead Road in Houston.

Written and directed by Luellen, the one-act stage production traces violence against Black people in America from slavery and Reconstruction through Jim Crow, the Civil Rights era and the present day. Through historical characters and theatrical storytelling, the production examines the ways racial violence and systems of oppression have evolved across generations while also highlighting Black resistance, survival and cultural memory.

The production stars Nikki Luellen and Maya Coleman and combines dramatic performance with a broader community-centered event featuring live poets, a singer and community advocates.

Serial Killers received grant support from the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance, helping support the presentation of the independent Houston theatre production.

'This play is about confronting history while also recognizing the strength and survival of Black communities,' said Luellen. 'I want audiences to leave thinking about how the past continues to shape the present and what responsibility we have to understand that history.'

Luellen is a Houston-based playwright, poet, filmmaker, director and founder of Nikki El Center for Arts & Justice. Her work uses theatre, film, poetry and storytelling to explore history, justice and the experiences of communities that have often been excluded from traditional narratives.

Serial Killers: The Crucifixion of the Black Man in America

Saturday, October 17, 2026
6:00 p.m.
The Spotlight Studio HTX
13230 Hempstead Road
Houston, TX 77040

Tickets range from $25 to $50 and include complimentary wine and light bites.

Tickets and additional information are available at: tinyurl.com/SerialKillersHTX

The production is presented by Nikki EL Films & Theatre and Nikki El Center for Arts & Justice

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