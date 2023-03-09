Ryan Scarlata Named New Managing Artistic Director Of Houston's Stageworks Theatre

Houston, TX Stageworks Theatre and its Board of Directors announced that Ryan Scarlata will become the organization's Managing Artistic Director. This is a newly created position that will augment the strong involvement of the board.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that Ryan Scarlata has been selected as our Managing Artistic Director to lead Stageworks Theatre to the next era for our beloved theatre," said Board President Julie Montgomery. "Ryan is an extraordinary artist, administrator, educator, and advocate for inclusivity in the arts. I look forward to the organization's growth under his leadership."

Scarlata will oversee day-to-day business operations and artistic productions, advocate for the theatre in the community, and focus on ensuring the achievement of our financial goals.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ryan into his new role at Stageworks and as my partner. I'm blown away by his vision for the company," said Artistic Chair on the Board of Directors, Michael Montgomery. Michael has served as the Artistic Director at Stageworks since 2015 as a volunteer. "I know that he'll develop exciting shows and build new partnerships with both artists and community members. Together, we are looking forward to making Stageworks home for all members of our community and showing the world the magic of 150-seat theatre in Northwest Harris County."

Ryan Scarlata

(he/him) has performed Off-Broadway, national tours and regional theatre, and has traveled the country as a director and international award-winning theatre educator. "Stageworks Theatre has an impressive history of creating tremendous theatrical experiences from stellar productions to engaging educational programs," said Scarlata. "The organization's possibilities are limitless. I look forward to leading this organization into a new era filled with high-caliber artistic and educational programming that engages and enriches our community in Cypress and beyond."

Ryan studied musical theatre at Interlochen Center for the Arts, Wright State University, and holds a B.A. in Theatre with an emphasis in direction from The Ohio State University (2006). He received his Masters of Fine Arts in directing from Texas State University (2022) where reconceptualized production of Seussical at TXST received accolades from Austin and San Antonio critics. Before relocating to Texas, Ryan had held the previous positions of Artistic Director of The Club Theatre Company, and Education Director and later Associate Artistic Director of the Columbus Children's Theatre in Columbus Ohio. In 2016, he was honored with the Freddie G Teacher Award from Music Theatre International - an award given to eight theatre educators annually. Students of Ryan's have earned admission to top theatre schools, and have appeared on Broadway, in national tours, major regional theatres, primetime television, and featured films.

Some of Ryan's favorite regional directing credits include CATS, Newsies, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach, 9 to 5 The Musical, 13 The Musical, Sweeney Todd, RENT, The Producers, Once On This Island, Meet Me in St. Louis, A Piece of My Heart, Dracula, Jekyll & Hyde, A New Brain and Little Shop of Horrors. Since coming to Houston, he has worked as associate director for several productions at Theatre Under the Stars, and made his Stageworks Theatre directing debut last fall.

"I knew only a couple weeks into directing The Addams Family at Stageworks that this was an incredibly passionate company," said Scarlata. "It immediately felt like home, and I feel deeply honored to have been asked to lead this community of dedicated artists and educators."

About Stageworks Theatre

Stageworks Theatre, founded in 2005, is a not-for-profit performing arts and educational organization, with a passion for entertaining, enlightening, and engaging audiences in Northwest Harris County. Winner in seven categories for the Broadway World Houston Awards, Stageworks was named Houston's "Best Gem of a Theater" by the Houston Press and "Best Arts and Entertainment" by the "Best of the Northwest" Readers' Choice awards. The organization is a proud winner of the prestigious national American Association of Community Theatre Twink Lynch Organizational Award. Stageworks produces a broad mix of classics, comedies, dramas, musicals and new works. Through its award-winning Acting Academy, Stageworks offers acting, singing and dance classes, and performance opportunities for all ages. To purchase tickets, sign up for auditions or classes, or for more information, please visit www.stageworkstx.org or call 281-587-6100.