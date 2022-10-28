Rogers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater (MST) is bringing the delightful musical Cinderella to Houston for the holidays. This Rogers & Hammerstein classic has brought joy to people of all ages over the years. In fact, the 80th anniversary of the partnership of Rodgers & Hammerstein is being celebrated this year. See details below.

Cinderella performances will be held at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002:

Sundays, November 13 & 20, 2022 at 12:30pm and 3:30pm

Monday - Wednesday & Friday, November 21 - 23 & 25, 2022 at 1:30pm

Saturdays, November 26 & December 3, 10, & 17, 2022 at 10:30am and 1:30pm

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1:30pm

Thursday & Friday, December 22 & 23, 2022 at 1:30pm and 7:00pm

Recommended for Kindergarten and older - grown-ups, too! All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $20 - $35. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for school groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)

Main Street Theater also offers Accommodations Performances:

ASL Performance: December 10, 2022 at 1:30pm

Sensory-Friendly / Relaxed Performance: November 13, 2022 at 12:30pm

Audio Described Performance: November 13, 2022 at 3:30pm (email aarnold@mainstreettheater.com to reserve)

In July 1942, the Theatre Guild announced - and The New York Times shared - that Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II were teaming up to create a new musical. That musical would eventually become Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! A milestone in the development of the American musical, it also marked the beginning of the most successful partnership in Broadway musical history, and was followed by Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Cinderella, and The Sound of Music.

The timeless magic of the romantic fairy tale of a prince and his Cinderella, and the hilarity of the silly stepsisters and their stepmother, will enchant audiences this holiday season. Recommended for Kindergarten and older.

Cinderella is directed and choreographed by Jimmy Phillips. Musical direction is by Steven Jones. The cast includes Michael Chiavone, Seth Cunningham, Chad Fontenot, Tyler Galindo, Matt Hurt, Megan Jankovic, Kaitlin Kennedy, Daniel Lopez, Aili Maeve, Jessy Martin, Chaney Moore, Joyce Anastasia Murray, and Christian Simon.

The design team is Liz Freese (set design), Katie Gruenhagen (lighting design), Amber Stepanik (costume design), Shawn W. St. John (sound design), Corey Nance (properties design), Đạt Peter Tôn (Projections Design) and Afsaneh Aayani (puppet design). Curmira Bill is the stage manager.