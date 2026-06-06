Review: SPAMILTON & 21 CHUMP STREET at Stages Houston

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From the wickedly witty mind of Gerard Alessandrini, creator of the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway, comes SPAMILTON, a hilarious spoof of Lin-Manuel Miranda's cultural phenomenon Hamilton. Performed by a cast of only six actors, SPAMILTON delivers a side-splitting crash course in Broadway history through musical parody, using familiar melodies paired with razor-sharp new lyrics to chart Miranda's meteoric rise to theatrical stardom. As if that weren't enough, Stages sweetens the deal by pairing it with Miranda's rarely produced mini-musical 21 CHUMP STREET, a short but entertaining cautionary (and true!) tale about the consequences of trying too hard to impress someone.

As a longtime fan of Forbidden Broadway, I walked into SPAMILTON with high expectations. Happily, Alessandrini's affectionate skewering of the Broadway juggernaut more than delivers. I quickly lost count of the number of shows, performers, and tropes that became targets throughout the evening. While Hamilton remains the primary focus, nearly every major Broadway hit of the last several decades eventually finds itself in the crosshairs. The jokes come fast, the references come faster, and theatre lovers will likely spend as much time laughing at the deep-cut Broadway callbacks as they do the Hamilton-specific material.

Co-directors Valerie Rachelle and Derek Charles Livingston keep the pace moving at breakneck speed. The comedy lands because the production never pauses long enough for a joke to wear out its welcome, or if you didn’t get it, everyone has already moved on. The energy remains high from start to finish, with the cast effortlessly shifting between celebrity impressions, Broadway caricatures, and multiple musical styles.

The cast is uniformly excellent. Mariah Baillie, Jaylon Bolden, Ricardo Enrique, Tristan Flores, Brandon Lozano, and Jalen Tinsley throw themselves wholeheartedly into the absurdity of the material, demonstrating impressive vocal chops while navigating the show's rapid-fire raps, character transformations, and endless stream of jabs and punchlines. Their commitment to the comedy is what ultimately makes the evening work so well, and each has their star-turning, standout moment in which they each shine.

Following intermission, Monica Josette directs 21 CHUMP STREET, which provides a pleasant shift in tone while still feeling like a natural companion piece. Though considerably smaller in scale, the mini-musical showcases the storytelling style and musical vocabulary that would make Miranda a household name. Diana Alcaraz joins the company for this portion of the evening, and the cast continues to impress with strong vocals and appealing performances throughout. The show's brief running time keeps the story moving efficiently while still delivering plenty of laughs along the way.

Liz Freese's scenic design cleverly evokes the visual world of Hamilton while embracing the campier spirit of the parody. The familiar aesthetic is present, but playful additions, including illuminated stars embedded in the floor for spotlight moments, remind audiences that this production is more interested in having fun than recreating the original. Leah Smith's costumes similarly capture the recognizable feel of the Broadway blockbuster with cream-toned clothing and boots, supplemented by an endless parade of costume pieces and accessories that help define the evening's many personalities and punchlines.

At this time, when the world is what it is, and theatres are presenting poignant and weighty dramas to balance out the xenophobia we see every day now, there is something refreshing about a production whose primary goal is simply to entertain and make us laugh. Stages has assembled a talented company, packed the evening with laughs, and delivered a most enjoyable night. Whether you're a devoted Hamilton fan, a Broadway obsessive, or simply someone who enjoys smart musical comedy, this double feature is well worth the trip to The Gordy.

SPAMILTON & 21 CHUMP STREET run through Sunday, June 21st on the Sterling Stage at Stages Houston. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:00pm, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm. SPAMILTON is about 75 minutes, and 21 CHUMP STREET is about 20 minutes, there is an intermission in between. More information on the theater and the production can be found here.

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